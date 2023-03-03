Friday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A State Tournament
Consolation
Minico 61, Bishop Kelly 58
Halftime Bishop Kelly 29, Minico 28
Minico: Brevin Trenkle 16 points, Ryker Stimpson 14 points, JT Garza 13 points, Dominik Soto 11 rebounds
Bishop Kelly: Joseph Behrend 26 points
Twin Falls 40, Lakeland 38
Halftime Twin Falls 18, Lakeland 14
Twin Falls: Logan Pittard 16 points, Will Preucil 14 points
Lakeland: Scotty Hocking 17 points
3A State Tournament
Consolation
Fruitland 61, Kimberly 56
Halftime Kimberly 31, Fruitland 24
Kimberly: Broden Anthony 17 points, Jakob Cummins 11 points, Kade Larsen 11 points
Fruitland: Luke Barinaga 20 points
Buhl 57, Homedale 56
Halftime Buhl 23, Homedale 22
Buhl: Kyler Kelly 23 points, Tate Trevino 11 points
Homedale: Jaxon Dines 13 points
2A State Tournament
Consolation
Ririe 60, Declo 40
Halftime Ririe 34, Declo 16
Declo: Deagon Edgar 12 points, Emmett Gibby 8 rebounds
Ririe: Ethan Miller 20 points
1AD1 State Tournament
Semifinals
Lapwai 64, Castleford 43
Halftime Lapwai 32, Castleford 16
Castleford: Ethan Roland 17 points, Gabe Mahannah 10 points
Lapwai: Ahlius Yearout 22 points, Kase Wynott 16 points and 11 rebounds
Consolation
Carey 57, Liberty Charter 41
Halftime Carey 28, Liberty Charter 16
Carey: Carsn Perkes 15 points and 7 rebounds, Owen Parke 14 points, Preston Wood 6 rebounds, Cris Gamino 11 points
Liberty Charter: Luke Thomas 15 points
1AD2 State Tournament
Semifinals
Richfield 65, Watersprings 40
Halftime Richfield 41, Watersprings 19
Richfield: Luke Dalton 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kobyn Benzeval 16 points and 13 rebounds, Jamen Fuchs 13 points, Clay Kent 12 points
Watersprings: Ryan Demkowics 12 points
Saturday's Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A State Tournament @Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian
Consolation championship: Twin Falls vs Minico, 10 a.m.
3A State Tournament @Meridian HS, Meridian
Consolation championship: Buhl vs Fruitland, 10 a.m.
1AD1 State Tournament @Vallivue HS, Caldwell
Consolation championship: Carey vs Potlatch, 10 a.m.
Third place: Castleford vs Grace, noon
1AD2 State Tournament @Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Championship: Richfield vs Kendrick, 9:30 a.m.