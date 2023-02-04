Saturday’s Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Minico 57, Shelley 35
Minico: JT Garza 18 points, Nate Wayment 17 points, Brevin Trenkle 12 points
Sugar-Salem 48, Kimberly 36
Halftime Sugar-Salem 20, Kimberly 15
Twin Falls 58, Century 51
Halftime Century 20, Twin Falls 18
Twin Falls: Will Preucil 27 points, Preston Stokes 9 points, Jared Mix 9 points
Dietrich 56, Glenns Ferry 44
Halftime Dietrich 30, Glenns Ferry 24
Dietrich: Cody Power 19 points, Layne Dilworth 13 rebounds
Glenns Ferry: Adrian Gutierrez 11 points, Emmett Martin 11 points
American Falls @Gooding (no report)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1AD1 District Tournament
Lighthouse Christian 45, Murtaugh 44 (loser out)
Halftime Murtaugh 27, Lighthouse Christian 22
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 17 points. Ella Clark 9 points, Brooklyn Ramirez 9 points
Murtaugh: Ashlee Stanger 11 points, Bryleigh Widmier 10 points, Ady Stanger 9 points
Carey 44, Shoshone 37 (loser out)
Halftime Carey 24, Shoshone 13
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 12 points, Justice Kelly 12 points
Carey: Berenice Vargas 19 points, Paige Black 9 points