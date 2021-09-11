Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 0

HAILEY – Sophomore Campbell Spoor and junior Jack Verhaeghe scored the goals for the Cutthroats in the home win over the Wolverines. Sun Valley Community School hosts Buhl on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Football

Oakley 52, Kendrick 0

PARMA – The Hornets and Tiger battled to a 0-0 score after the first quarter. Early in the second quarter, senior Payton Beck hit senior Dace Jones for 58 yards for the first Oakley score.

The Hornets scored their second touchdown on a 14-yard run by senior Daniel Gonzales for the 16-0 lead at the half. Sophomore Bry Severe scored the third Oakley touchdown early in the third quarter on a 5-yard run. With 2:08 remaining in the third quarter, Gonzales had a fumble recovery at the goal line for the 30-0 score and that was how the quarter ended.