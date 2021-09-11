Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday, Sept 11
Girls Soccer
Jerome 3, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME – The Jerome Tigers defeated the host Mountain Home Tigers on Saturday Jerome is at Minico at 4:30 p.m. and Mountain Home is at Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Twin Falls 10, Burley 0
TWIN FALLS – The host Bruins beat the Bobcats at Sunway Soccer Complex on Saturday. Twin Falls hosts Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m. and Burley is at Canyon Ridge at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Canyon Ridge 11, Minico 0
TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks handed the Spartans the road loss on Saturday. Minico hosts Jerome at 4:30 p.m. and Canyon Ridge hosts Burley at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Boys Soccer
Twin Falls 4, Burley 1
BURLEY – The visiting Bruins defeated the host Bobcats with Juan Villalvazo scoring Burley’s only goal. Burley hosts Canyon Ridge at 4:30 p.m. and Twin Falls is at Mountain Home at 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
Canyon Ridge 8, Minico 2
RUPERT – The Riverhawks picked up the road win over the Spartans. Canyon Ridge had three goals by senior Denis Malanda and sophomore Caedon Gammon. Junior Andres Valdez and senior Russell Ricks each added single goals. Minico goals were scored by senior Milton Hernandez and sophomore Prabin Darjee. Canyon Ridge is at Burley on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and Minico hosts Jerome at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 0
HAILEY – Sophomore Campbell Spoor and junior Jack Verhaeghe scored the goals for the Cutthroats in the home win over the Wolverines. Sun Valley Community School hosts Buhl on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Football
Oakley 52, Kendrick 0
PARMA – The Hornets and Tiger battled to a 0-0 score after the first quarter. Early in the second quarter, senior Payton Beck hit senior Dace Jones for 58 yards for the first Oakley score.
The Hornets scored their second touchdown on a 14-yard run by senior Daniel Gonzales for the 16-0 lead at the half. Sophomore Bry Severe scored the third Oakley touchdown early in the third quarter on a 5-yard run. With 2:08 remaining in the third quarter, Gonzales had a fumble recovery at the goal line for the 30-0 score and that was how the quarter ended.
The Hornets added 22 points in the fourth quarter, junior Houston Bingham had two runs for touchdowns and sophomore Ethan Toribau added a 10-yard run for another score. Oakley finished with 322 yards rushing on 37 attempts for five touchdowns and passing was 9-of-12 for 75 yards and two scores. Toribau finished with 116 yards and Severe had 108 yards. Oakley plays Pahrabagat Valley at Wells, NV next Friday.
“We played really good defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery,” said Oakley coach Brennan Jones.
Volleyball
Jerome Invitational
JEROME – The Wood River Wolverines were the undefeated tournament champions at the Jerome Invitational on Saturday.
Results for Wood River:
Wood River 2, Ridgeview 0 (25-12, 25-16)
Wood River 2, Buhl 0 (25-12, 25-18)
Wood River 2, Filer 1 (25-13, 19-25, 15-5)
Wood River 2, Nampa High 1 (25-15, 25,17)
Wood River 2, Gooding 0 (25-18, 25-19)
“We focused on limiting our errors today and speeding up our offense and came out on top. Full team effort today,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland.
Tri - Grace/Declo at Malad
Malad 2, Declo 0 (25-22, 25-23)
Grace 2, Declo 0 (25-8, 25-17)