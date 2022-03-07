 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday, March 8 Schedule

Basketball

The 1A/2A All-Star game will be held in Shoshone. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow.

Golf

Hagerman/Wendell/Gooding/Valley/Filer/Buhl @ Clear Lakes 2 p.m.

Wood River @ Nampa Boys 10 a.m.

