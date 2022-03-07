Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday, March 8 Schedule
Basketball
The 1A/2A All-Star game will be held in Shoshone. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow.
Golf
Hagerman/Wendell/Gooding/Valley/Filer/Buhl @ Clear Lakes 2 p.m.
Wood River @ Nampa Boys 10 a.m.
The 1A/2A All-Star game will be held in Shoshone. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow.
Hagerman/Wendell/Gooding/Valley/Filer/Buhl @ Clear Lakes 2 p.m.
Wood River @ Nampa Boys 10 a.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
See how Magic Valley teams did at the boys state basketball tournament.
See how Magic Valley schools did in the first day of the boys state basketball tournament.
See where all the high schools stand going into the state boys basketball tournament.
Get the latest scores and photos from the boys state basketball tournament.
Get the latest schedule from the boys state basketball tournament.
See who made the all-conference girls team.
Get the latest local sports scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and schedules.
Get the latest local sports scores and schedules.
Get the latest scores and photos from the boys district basketball games.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.