Monday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A District Tournament
Wood River 66, Burley 49 (loser out)
Burley: Stockton Sheets 12 points
Wood River: Korbin Heitzman 22 points
3A Boys District Tournament
Kimberly 70, Gooding 41
Halftime Kimberly 30, Gooding 12
Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 19 points, Broden Anthony 11 points, Jakob Cummins 11 points, Kade Larsen 12 points
Gooding: Kimball Anhder 10 points, Braden Martin 11 points
People are also reading…
Buhl 56, Filer 48
Halftime Buhl 27, Filer 21
Filer: Preston Volle 12 points, Owen Grant 11 points
Buhl: Kyler Kelly 22 points, Dominic Robles Pierce 10 points
2A Boys District Tournament
Declo 55, Wendell 51 (OT)
Halftime Wendell 25, Declo 22
Declo: Emmett Gibby 15 points
Wendell: Karsen LeMoyne 16 points
1AD2 District Tournament
Camas County 61, Hagerman 44
Halftime Camas County 24, Hagerman 18
Hagerman: Ky Kendal 9 points
Camas County: Emmett Palan 16 points, Tristen Smith 14 points
Richfield 74, Dietrich 67
Halftime Richfield 47, Dietrich 38
Dietrich: Cody Power 15 points, Connor Perkins 16 points, Brody Torgerson 13 points
Richfield: Clay Kent 26 points, Luke Dalton 22 points, Hudsun Lucero 11 points, Jamon Fuchs 9 points
1AD1 District Tournament
Castleford 69, Raft River 39
Raft River: Kuy Heaton 12 points
Castleford: Santi Alvarado 10 points, Jayme Ramos 12 points, Gabe Mahabbah 13 points
Oakley 52, Lighthouse Christian 36
Halftime Oakley 28, Lighthouse Christian 16
Lighthouse Christian: Hayato Yamada 11 points
Oakley: Porter Pickett 15 points, William Praegitzer 9 points
Carey 62, Glenns Ferry 44
Halftime Carey 41, Glenns Ferry 19
Glenns Ferry: Landon Stuart 7 points
Carey: Carsn Perkes 22 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Gamino 15 points,
Murtaugh 48, Valley 46
Halftime Valley 26, Murtaugh 23
Valley: Kyle Christensen 20 points, Nathan Christensen 6 points, Pedro Robles 9 points, Daniel Juarez 6 points
Murtaugh: Chandler Jones 12 points, Ashton Andersen 7 points, Soyer Young 10 points
Tuesday's Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A Boys District Tournament
Game 1 - #5 Canyon Ridge @#4 Mountain Home, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2 –#6 Wood River @#3 Minico, 6:30 p.m.
1AD2 District Tournament
Game 3 – #4 Hagerman vs #3 Dietrich @ Gooding, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4 - #1 Camas County vs #2 Richfield @Gooding, 8 p.m.