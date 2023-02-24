Friday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A District Tournament

Twin Falls 53, Jerome 48

Jared Mix, Will Preucil and Logan Pittard combined for 47 points as the Bruins finished a furious comeback in the fourth quarter to earn the Great Basin’s second bid to next week’s 4A state tournament.

Top-seeded Twin Falls trailed 17-5 after the first quarter, but whittled away at the Tigers’ lead through the next three quarters until finally moving ahead with 2:23 left to play. The teams traded the lead a few times before Ayden Coats and Mix each converted two free throws apiece to seal the Bruins’ win.

Free throws were the difference in the end: Twin Falls was 12-for-13 in the final quarter; Jerome 6-for-13.

Schuyler Mower led the Tigers with 17 points. Mix had 19, Preucil 17 and Pittard 11 for the Bruins.

Saturday's Schedule

1AD2 District Tournament

Game 7 – #1 Camas County vs. #2 Richfield @Gooding, 7 p.m. (winner to state)

WRESTLING

State Championships @Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, 2 p.m.