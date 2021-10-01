Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Dietrich (4-2,1-1) after an off week hosts Camas County on Oct. 15.

Kimberly 48, Filer 6: FILER – The Bulldogs won the road Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game over the Wildcats. Kimberly had 327 total yards (238 passing and 89 rushing) and held Filer to 153 yards (82 passing and 71 rushing).

Kimberly senior quarterback Heath Owens finished 17-of-24 for 238 yards with touchdown completions to sophomore Gatlin Bair for 24, 20 and 11-yards and senior Jordan Flameling 15-yards. Owens also scored on a 1-yard run. Senior Race Widmier gained 84 yards on 11 rushes including a 1-yard touchdown run. Bair totaled 149 yards receiving on nine catches and also had a 75-yard punt return. The Filer score came on a 3-yard pass play.

For the Kimberly defense, sophomore Michael Goff finished with 11 solo tackles and Widmier had five.

Raft River 48, Glenns Ferry 6: GLENNS FERRY – The Trojans won on the road with the Snake River victory over the Pilots. Raft River junior quarterback Tate Whitaker went 6-for-18 for 117 yards and four touchdown passes and also rushed for 15 yards and a 2-point conversion.