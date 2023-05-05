(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)
Friday’s Results
BASEBALL
3A District Tournament
Championship: Gooding @Kimberly, susp., will resume at noon Saturday
Consolation: Buhl 8, Filer 5
SOFTBALL
3A District Tournament
Championship: Gooding @Kimberly, susp., will resume at noon Saturday
Consolation: Buhl 8, Filer 2
2A District Tournament
Declo 15, Wendell 4
WP - Katelynn Koyle, 11 Ks
Declo hitting: Brynn Silcock 3-3, RBI; Tegan Wickel 2-3, 2 RBIs; Lilly Mallory GS.
GOLF
3A District Tournament @Clear Lakes
Boys team scores: 1. Kimberly 320 (to state); 2. Buhl 364 (to state); 3. Filer 372; 4. Gooding 421.
Girls team scores: 2. Kimberly 401 (to state); 2. Filer 440; 3. Buhl 475.
Boys top 4 (to state): 1. Toby Heider, Kimberly, 70; 2. Kyler Kelly, Buhl, 78; 3. Joe Hopkins, Kimberly; 4. Jameson Harper, Kimberly, 80.
Girls top 3 (to state): 1. Ellie Stastny, Kimberly, 87; 2. Ava Harper, Kimberly, 94; 3. McKynlee Kliegl, Filer, 94.
TENNIS
Eastern Idaho Invite @Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, (no report)
TRACK & FIELD
Gooding/Kimberly/Twin Falls @Canyon Ridge Quad, (no report)
Buhl/Filer @Pilgrim Invite, New Plymouth, (no report)
Wendell/Declo/Minico @Bob Shay, Wood River, (no report)
Saturday's Schedule
BASEBALL
Glenns Ferry @Idaho City
4A District Tournament
Mountain Home or Wood River @Twin Falls, 1 p.m.
Burley @Minico
SOFTBALL
Glenns Ferry @Idaho City
4A District Tournament
Wood River @Twin Falls, noon
Burley @Jerome, noon
TENNIS
Eastern Idaho Invite @Idaho Falls
TRACK & FIELD
Buhl/Filer @Pilgrim Invite, New Plymouth
RODEO
District 5 @Shoshone, 10 a.m.
District 6 @Burley, 10 a.m.