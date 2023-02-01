 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

  • 0

Wednesday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Castleford 69, Murtaugh 50

Halftime Castleford 35, Murtaugh 25

Richfield 63, North Gem 39

Halftime Richfield 35, North Gem 17

Richfield: Jamon Fuchs 22 points, Clay Kent 12 points, Hudsun Lucero 10 points

North Gem: Gage Setser 11 points, Evan O'Brien 14 points

Hansen 59, Raft River 58

Halftime Hansen 27, Raft River 19

Raft River: Kuy Heaton 18 points, Tate Whitaker 15 points, Tanner Tracy 16 points

Hansen: Afton Miller 15 points, Salvador Camarillo 13 points, Nic Gil 11 points

Oakley 52, Lighthouse Christian 46

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 29, Oakley 25

Oakley: Porter Pickett 17 points, Bridger Duncan 14 points, Isaac Cranney 9 points

Lighthouse Christian: Hayato Yamada 15 points, Jack DeJong 12 points

Valley 83, Glenns Ferry 57

Halftime Valley 46, Glenns Ferry 23

Glenns Ferry: Alan Mesillas 17 points, Aaron DeLeon 13 points, Emmett Martin 11 points

Valley: Kyle Christensen 16 points, Pedro Robles 26 points, Tex Godfrey 12 points

Butte County 66, Camas County 50

Camas County: Tristen Smith 22 points, Emmett Palan 14 points, Troy Smith 12 rebounds 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A District Tournament

Mountain Home 48, Canyon Ridge 45

Halftime Mountain Home 27, Canyon Ridge 21

Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 11 points, Ava Martin 18 points,

Mountain Home: Madi Keener 22 points, Juli Donez 9 points

Jerome 42, Burley 30

Halftime Jerome 22, Burley 15

Burley: Hailey Chapa 10 points, Christina Cook 11 points 

Jerome: Nyla Holtzen 9 points, Emma Allen 7 points, Emily Lloyd 8 points, 

3A District Tournament

Buhl 47, Gooding 41 (loser out)

Halftime Gooding 25, Buhl 21

Buhl: Aspen Eckert 16 points, Macey Vulgamore 14 points  

Gooding: Marissa Mullins-Edwards 13 points, Audrey Schilder 14 points

Filer 57, Kimberly 47

Halftime Filer 23, Kimberly 18

Filer: Hazel Fischer 18 points, Josalyn Bailey 11 points

Kimberly: Mekell Wright 16 points, Kelsey Stanger 12 points 

BOWLING

Girls

Twin Falls def. Kimberly, 8-6    

High scores

Kimberly: Hailey Wakley, 172

Boys

Minico def. Wendell, 14-0

High scores

Minico: Kade Marston, 246

Wendell: Rex Watson, 197

WRESTLING

Minico def. Raft River, 18-9

107: Alize Crystal (MINI) over Ellissa Felthauser (RARI) (Fall 1:28) 120: Blake Tracy (RARI) over Landyn Schmidt (MINI) (Dec 4-2) 120: Blake Tracy (RARI) over Anthony Sandoval (MINI) (Fall 2:59) 160: Chase Vail (MINI) over Tevin Grush (RARI) (Fall 0:56) 170: Cale  Baker  (MINI) over Ethan Felthauser (RARI) (Fall 3:31)

Tuesday's Results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sun Valley Community School 24, Bliss JV 9

SVCS: Mia Hansmeyer 8 points, Addie Parmenter 5 points

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sun Valley Community School 49, Bliss 29

SVCS: Beckett Gates 19 points, Jack Verhaeghe 17 points

Thursday's Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burley @Mountain Home

Jerome @Minico

Wood River @Canyon Ridge

Butte County @Filer

Twin Falls Christian Academy @Mackay

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A District Tournament

Game 1 -#2 Wendell @#1 Declo, 7 p.m.

1AD2 District Tournament 

Game 3 - # 4 Camas County vs #3 Hagerman @Gooding, 6:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 4 - #1 Dietrich vs #2 Richfield @Gooding, 8 p.m.

1AD1 District Tournament

Game 7 –#8 Valley vs #5 Lighthouse Christian @Jerome, 3 p.m. (loser out)

Game 8 - #7 Glenns Ferry vs #6 Shoshone @Jerome, 4:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 9 - #4 Carey vs #1 Oakley @Jerome, 6 p.m.

Game 10 - #3 Murtaugh vs #2 Raft River @Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Canyon Ridge vs Wendell @Bowladrome

WRESTLING

Jerome/Valley @Wood River

Mountain Home/Nampa @Minico

Skyline/Canyon Ridge/Twin Falls @Bonneville (boys and girls)

