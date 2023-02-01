Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Castleford 69, Murtaugh 50
Halftime Castleford 35, Murtaugh 25
Richfield 63, North Gem 39
Halftime Richfield 35, North Gem 17
Richfield: Jamon Fuchs 22 points, Clay Kent 12 points, Hudsun Lucero 10 points
North Gem: Gage Setser 11 points, Evan O'Brien 14 points
Hansen 59, Raft River 58
Halftime Hansen 27, Raft River 19
Raft River: Kuy Heaton 18 points, Tate Whitaker 15 points, Tanner Tracy 16 points
Hansen: Afton Miller 15 points, Salvador Camarillo 13 points, Nic Gil 11 points
Oakley 52, Lighthouse Christian 46
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 29, Oakley 25
Oakley: Porter Pickett 17 points, Bridger Duncan 14 points, Isaac Cranney 9 points
Lighthouse Christian: Hayato Yamada 15 points, Jack DeJong 12 points
Valley 83, Glenns Ferry 57
Halftime Valley 46, Glenns Ferry 23
Glenns Ferry: Alan Mesillas 17 points, Aaron DeLeon 13 points, Emmett Martin 11 points
Valley: Kyle Christensen 16 points, Pedro Robles 26 points, Tex Godfrey 12 points
Butte County 66, Camas County 50
Camas County: Tristen Smith 22 points, Emmett Palan 14 points, Troy Smith 12 rebounds
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A District Tournament
Mountain Home 48, Canyon Ridge 45
Halftime Mountain Home 27, Canyon Ridge 21
Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 11 points, Ava Martin 18 points,
Mountain Home: Madi Keener 22 points, Juli Donez 9 points
Jerome 42, Burley 30
Halftime Jerome 22, Burley 15
Burley: Hailey Chapa 10 points, Christina Cook 11 points
Jerome: Nyla Holtzen 9 points, Emma Allen 7 points, Emily Lloyd 8 points,
3A District Tournament
Buhl 47, Gooding 41 (loser out)
Halftime Gooding 25, Buhl 21
Buhl: Aspen Eckert 16 points, Macey Vulgamore 14 points
Gooding: Marissa Mullins-Edwards 13 points, Audrey Schilder 14 points
Filer 57, Kimberly 47
Halftime Filer 23, Kimberly 18
Filer: Hazel Fischer 18 points, Josalyn Bailey 11 points
Kimberly: Mekell Wright 16 points, Kelsey Stanger 12 points
BOWLING
Girls
Twin Falls def. Kimberly, 8-6
High scores
Kimberly: Hailey Wakley, 172
Boys
Minico def. Wendell, 14-0
High scores
Minico: Kade Marston, 246
Wendell: Rex Watson, 197
WRESTLING
Minico def. Raft River, 18-9
107: Alize Crystal (MINI) over Ellissa Felthauser (RARI) (Fall 1:28) 120: Blake Tracy (RARI) over Landyn Schmidt (MINI) (Dec 4-2) 120: Blake Tracy (RARI) over Anthony Sandoval (MINI) (Fall 2:59) 160: Chase Vail (MINI) over Tevin Grush (RARI) (Fall 0:56) 170: Cale Baker (MINI) over Ethan Felthauser (RARI) (Fall 3:31)
Tuesday's Results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sun Valley Community School 24, Bliss JV 9
SVCS: Mia Hansmeyer 8 points, Addie Parmenter 5 points
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sun Valley Community School 49, Bliss 29
SVCS: Beckett Gates 19 points, Jack Verhaeghe 17 points
Thursday's Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burley @Mountain Home
Jerome @Minico
Wood River @Canyon Ridge
Butte County @Filer
Twin Falls Christian Academy @Mackay
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2A District Tournament
Game 1 -#2 Wendell @#1 Declo, 7 p.m.
1AD2 District Tournament
Game 3 - # 4 Camas County vs #3 Hagerman @Gooding, 6:30 p.m. (loser out)
Game 4 - #1 Dietrich vs #2 Richfield @Gooding, 8 p.m.
1AD1 District Tournament
Game 7 –#8 Valley vs #5 Lighthouse Christian @Jerome, 3 p.m. (loser out)
Game 8 - #7 Glenns Ferry vs #6 Shoshone @Jerome, 4:30 p.m. (loser out)
Game 9 - #4 Carey vs #1 Oakley @Jerome, 6 p.m.
Game 10 - #3 Murtaugh vs #2 Raft River @Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Canyon Ridge vs Wendell @Bowladrome
WRESTLING
Jerome/Valley @Wood River
Mountain Home/Nampa @Minico
Skyline/Canyon Ridge/Twin Falls @Bonneville (boys and girls)