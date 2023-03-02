Thursday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A State Tournament @Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian/Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Blackfoot 54, Minico 46
Halftime Minico 20, Blackfoot 19
Minico: Ryker Stimpson 11 points, Brevin Trenkle 10 points, Carson Wayment 10 points
Blackfoot: Javonte King 25 points, Ryan Reynolds 10 points
Skyview 48, Twin Falls 28
Halftime Skyview 20, Twin Falls 17
Twin Falls: Logan Pittard 10 points
Skyview: Eloy Chaparro 19 points, Jonah Wockenfuss 12 points
3A State Tournament @Meridian HS, Meridian
Sugar-Salem 57, Kimberly 42
Halftime Sugar-Salem 31, Kimberly 14
Kimberly: Broden Anthony 13 points, Jakob Cummins 13 points, Kasen Hammond 8 points,
Sugar-Salem: Zac Dougherty 19 points, Christian Gordon 16 points
Bonners Ferry 77, Buhl 58
Halftime Bonners Ferry 43, Buhl 21
Buhl: Tate Trevino 14 points, Kyler Kelly 12 points, Dominic Robles Pierce 12 points
Bonners Ferry: Thomas Bateman 16 points, Trey Bateman 13 points, Eli Blackmore 12 points, Asher Williams 10 points
2A State Tournament @Capital HS, Boise
Melba 78, Declo 46
Halftime Melba 38, Declo 17
Declo: Jacob Rasmussen 10 points, Emmett Gibby 10 rebounds
Melba: Braden Volkers 22 points, Tucker Lowber 21 points
1AD1 State Tournament @Vallivue HS, Caldwell
Castleford 51, Carey 49
Halftime Castleford 23, Carey 16
Carey: Carsn Perkes 12 points and 10 rebounds, Conner Simpson 14 points
Castleford: Ethan Roland 18 points, Jayme Ramos 14 points
1AD2 State Tournament @Caldwell HS, Caldwell
Richfield 67, Clark Fork 38
Halftime Richfield 45, Clark Fork 13
Richfield: Luke Dalton 22 points, Jamen Fuchs 14 points, Kobyn Benzeval 11 points and 8 rebounds
Clark Fork: Owen Howard 8 points
Friday's Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A State Tournament @Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian
Consolation:#6 Minico vs #7 Bishop Kelly, noon
Consolation:#5 Twin Falls vs #8 Lakeland, 2 p.m.
3A Boys State Tournament @Meridian HS, Meridian
Consolation: #7 Kimberly vs #6 Fruitland, noon
Consolation:#8 Buhl vs #5 Homedale, 2 p.m.
2A State Tournament @Capital HS, Boise
Consolation:#8 Declo vs #5 Ririe, 2 p.m.
1AD2 State Tournament @Caldwell HS, Caldwell
Semifinals: #1 Richfield vs #4 Watersprings, 2 p.m.
1AD1 State Tournament @Vallivue HS, Caldwell
Consolation: #5 Carey vs #8 Liberty Charter, 2 p.m.
Semifinals: #4 Castleford vs #1 Lapwai, 7 p.m.