Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Monday's schedule
Baseball
Gooding @ Buhl DH 4/6 p.m.
Softball
Buhl @ Filer DH 4/5:30 p.m.
Horseshoe Bend @ Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Buhl at Buhl Rotary Invitational Girls @ Clear Lakes 10 a.m.
Friday’s Results
