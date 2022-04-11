 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

  • 0

Monday's schedule

Baseball

Gooding @ Buhl DH 4/6 p.m.

Softball

Buhl @ Filer DH 4/5:30 p.m.

Horseshoe Bend @ Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Buhl at Buhl Rotary Invitational Girls @ Clear Lakes 10 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mercedes boss says former F1 race director was ‘a liability’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News