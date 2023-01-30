Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pocatello 68, Minico 50
Declo 57, Aberdeen 46
Halftime Declo 26, Aberdeen 25
Buhl 65, Filer 58
Halftime Filer 38, Buhl 31
Filer: Kaleb Gillett 18 points
Buhl: Kyler Kelly 21 points, Tate Trevino 14 points
Wood River 64, Burley 43
Burley: Stockton Sheets 17 points
Wood River: Cooper Fife 17 points
Twin Falls 51, Canyon Ridge 38
Halftime Canyon Ridge 25, Twin Falls 22
Twin Falls: Logan Pittard 20 points, Will Preucil 11 points,
Mountain Home 56, Jerome 54 (OT)
Halftime Jerome 29, Mountain Home 20
Mountain Home: Nick Fulbright 18 points, Mo Brooks 13 points
Jerome: Schuyler Mower 15 points, Josh Arevalo 15 points
Gooding 55, Wendell 49
Halftime Gooding 26, Wendell 15
Gooding: Kimball Anhder 12 points, Dryson Patterson 10 points, Eli Esterbrook 9 points
Wendell: Diego Torres 15 points and 13 rebounds, Karsen LeMoyne 11 points, Jordan Swainston 10 points
Hagerman 62, Twin Falls Christian Academy 25
Hagerman: Ky Kendall 18 points, Martin Gonzales 15 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1AD2 District Tournament
Dietrich 64, Camas County 17
Halftime Dietrich 35, Camas County 10
Dietrich: Saige Hubert 16 points, Aleigha Robertson 14 points, Katilyn Wanamaker 7 rebounds
Richfield 35, Hagerman 8
Halftime Richfield 26, Hagerman 8
Richfield: Kasey Hendren 18 points
1AD1 District Tournament
Oakley 51, Valley 17
Halftime Oakley 30, Valley 9
Oakley: Falon Bedke 11 points, Bentley Cranney 24 points
Valley: Lexi Huettig 4 points, Joanie Lewis 4 points, Stephanie Juarez 6 points
Carey 37, Lighthouse Christian 35
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 20, Carey 14
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 19 points. Bele Rogers 9 points
Carey: Jane Park 12 points, Shayli Smith 12 points, Berenice Vargas 8 points
Raft River 54, Glenns Ferry 27
Halftime Raft River 32, Glenns Ferry 8
Raft River: Logan Jones 17 points
Glenns Ferry: Maddie Spriggs 9 points
Murtaugh 54, Shoshone 40
Halftime Shoshone 25, Murtaugh 23
Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 19 points, Ashlee Stanger 10 points, Courtney Jensen 14 points
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 21 points, Justice Kelly 11 points
Wednesday's Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
Raft River @Hansen
North Gem @Richfield
Oakley @Lighthouse Christian
Glenns Ferry @Valley
Castleford @Meridian Tournament
Camas County @Butte County
Castleford @Murtaugh
Shoshone @Carey JV
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A District Tournament
Game 1 - #5 Canyon Ridge @#4 Mountain Home, 7 p.m.
Game 2 - #6 Burley @#3 Jerome, 7 p.m.
3A District Tournament
Game 3 –#4 Gooding vs #3 Buhl @CSI, 6 p.m. Loser out
Game 4 – #1 Filer vs #2 Kimberly @CSI, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Kimberly vs Twin Falls @Bowladrome
Minico vs Wendell @Bowladrome
Canyon Ridge vs Jerome @Bowladrome
WRESTLING
Grace/West Side/Valley @Grace
Declo @Glenns Ferry