You have permission to edit this article.
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday's Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pocatello 68, Minico 50

Declo 57, Aberdeen 46

Halftime Declo 26, Aberdeen 25

Buhl 65, Filer 58

Halftime Filer 38, Buhl 31

Filer: Kaleb Gillett 18 points

Buhl: Kyler Kelly 21 points, Tate Trevino 14 points

Wood River 64, Burley 43

Burley: Stockton Sheets 17 points

Wood River: Cooper Fife 17 points

Twin Falls 51, Canyon Ridge 38

Halftime Canyon Ridge 25, Twin Falls 22

Twin Falls: Logan Pittard 20 points, Will Preucil 11 points, 

Mountain Home 56, Jerome 54 (OT)

Halftime Jerome 29, Mountain Home 20

Mountain Home: Nick Fulbright 18 points, Mo Brooks 13 points

Jerome: Schuyler Mower 15 points, Josh Arevalo 15 points

Gooding 55, Wendell 49

Halftime Gooding 26, Wendell 15

Gooding: Kimball Anhder 12 points, Dryson Patterson 10 points, Eli Esterbrook 9 points

Wendell: Diego Torres 15 points and 13 rebounds, Karsen LeMoyne 11 points, Jordan Swainston 10 points

Hagerman 62, Twin Falls Christian Academy 25

Hagerman: Ky Kendall 18 points, Martin Gonzales 15 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1AD2 District Tournament 

Dietrich 64, Camas County 17

Halftime Dietrich 35, Camas County 10

Dietrich: Saige Hubert 16 points, Aleigha Robertson 14 points,  Katilyn Wanamaker 7 rebounds

Richfield 35, Hagerman 8

Halftime Richfield 26, Hagerman 8

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 18 points

1AD1 District Tournament 

Oakley 51, Valley 17

Halftime Oakley 30, Valley 9

Oakley: Falon Bedke 11 points, Bentley Cranney 24 points

Valley: Lexi Huettig 4 points, Joanie Lewis 4 points, Stephanie Juarez 6 points

Carey 37, Lighthouse Christian 35

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 20, Carey 14

Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 19 points. Bele Rogers 9 points 

Carey: Jane Park 12 points, Shayli Smith 12 points, Berenice Vargas 8 points

Raft River 54, Glenns Ferry 27

Halftime Raft River 32, Glenns Ferry 8

Raft River: Logan Jones 17 points

Glenns Ferry: Maddie Spriggs 9 points

Murtaugh 54, Shoshone 40

Halftime Shoshone 25, Murtaugh 23

Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 19 points, Ashlee Stanger 10 points, Courtney Jensen 14 points

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 21 points, Justice Kelly 11 points

Wednesday's Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Raft River @Hansen

North Gem @Richfield

Oakley @Lighthouse Christian

Glenns Ferry @Valley

Castleford @Meridian Tournament

Camas County @Butte County

Castleford @Murtaugh

Shoshone @Carey JV

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A District Tournament

Game 1 - #5 Canyon Ridge @#4 Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - #6 Burley @#3 Jerome, 7 p.m.

3A District Tournament

Game 3 –#4 Gooding vs #3 Buhl @CSI, 6 p.m. Loser out

Game 4 – #1 Filer vs #2 Kimberly @CSI, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Kimberly vs Twin Falls @Bowladrome

Minico vs Wendell @Bowladrome

Canyon Ridge vs Jerome @Bowladrome

WRESTLING

Grace/West Side/Valley @Grace

Declo @Glenns Ferry

