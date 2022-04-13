Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Tuesday , April 12

Glenns Ferry 16, Wilder 6: GLENNS FERRY—Glenns Ferry entered the bottom of the second inning trailing Wilder 6-1 and scored eleven runs taking the 12-6 lead. They added a single run in the third inning and three runs in the fourth. The Pilots only had four hits, Josue Mesillas was 2-for-2 with 1 RBI and four stolen bases, Gage Peak was 1-for-1 and Justice Schrader 1-for-1 with 1 RBI. Wyatt Castagneto led Glenns Ferry with five stolen bases. Parker Martinez started for the Pilots and gave up six runs, five earned, with one strikeout, eight walks and two hit batters. Mesillas followed on the mound and got the win in three and a third innings, allowing one hit and zero runs with two strikeouts. Jacob Sandoval had the single Wilder hit and Hunter Onofrei took the loss.