Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Tuesday, April 12
Results
Baseball
Glenns Ferry 16, Wilder 6: GLENNS FERRY—Glenns Ferry entered the bottom of the second inning trailing Wilder 6-1 and scored eleven runs taking the 12-6 lead. They added a single run in the third inning and three runs in the fourth. The Pilots only had four hits, Josue Mesillas was 2-for-2 with 1 RBI and four stolen bases, Gage Peak was 1-for-1 and Justice Schrader 1-for-1 with 1 RBI. Wyatt Castagneto led Glenns Ferry with five stolen bases. Parker Martinez started for the Pilots and gave up six runs, five earned, with one strikeout, eight walks and two hit batters. Mesillas followed on the mound and got the win in three and a third innings, allowing one hit and zero runs with two strikeouts. Jacob Sandoval had the single Wilder hit and Hunter Onofrei took the loss.
Softball
Glenns Ferry 19, Wilder 1: GLENNS FERRY – The Pilots jumped out to an 8-run lead in the first inning and added four more in the second, six in the third and a single run in the fourth. Madi Fink did the pitching for Glenns Ferry and got the win. Fink allowed no runs, one hit, four walks, ten strikeouts and four hit batters. The only Wildcats run came on an error by the Pilots defense. For Glenns Ferry, Kambelle King was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and eight stolen bases and Alondra Duenas was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and four stolen bases.
Wednesday, April 13 Schedule
BaseballCanyon Ridge @Jerome 3:30 p.m.
Wendell @Declo DH 4/6 p.m.
Elko @Burley 3 p.m.
SoftballKimberly @Marsh Valley 4 p.m.
Buhl @Gooding 4 p.m.
GolfWood River at Idaho Falls Classic Boys @10 a.m.
TrackMurtaugh/@Aberdeen Open (First 5 Teams)
