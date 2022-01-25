Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Boys Basketball

Jackpot 35, Twin Falls Christian Academy 31: TWIN FALLS — The Jaguars won the road game over the Warriors. Isaac Adams led TFCA with 10 points. TFCA hosts Castleford on Friday at 7:30.

Richfield 48, Hansen 29: RICHFIELD — The Tigers took the 31-20 lead over the Huskies into the fourth quarter. Hudson Lucero led all players with 19 points for Richfield including 11-15 free throws and Jamen Fuchs had 10 points. Tom Gibson and Afton Miller each had six points for Hansen.

Kimberly 49, Filer 37: KIMBERLY — Jaxon Bair led the Bulldogs with 17 points and Ethan Okelberry and Gatlin Bair each had 10 points in the SCIC win over Filer.

Carey 56, Camas County 55: CAREY — Carey led 36-34 at the half and 48-41 after three in the win over Camas County. Carsn Perkes led the Panthers with 18 points and Chris Gamino added 13. For the Mushers, Dawson Kramer had 14 points, Tristen Smith with 14 and Mason Quinonez with 13.

Castleford 56, Sun Valley Community School 40: CASTLEFORD — Eric Taylor led the Wolves with 21 points in the home win.

Hagerman vs. Dietrich canceled

Girls Basketball

Carey 42, Camas County 21: CAREY — The Panthers led 15-9 over the Mushers at the half and at the end of three quarters, 38-15. Jane Parke was the leading scorer in the Carey win over Camas County. Rylie Quillin and Shayli Smith each had eight points. For the Mushers, Breanna Ashmead and Ashly Botz had five points.

Richfield 40, Hansen 25: RICHFIELD — Richfield was up 17-12 over Hansen at the half and 29-16 after three in the home win. Tori Truman led the Tigers with 11 points and Shelby Jones added 10. Jesica Gomez had eight for Hansen. Richfield hosts Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday.

Declo 57, Valley 42: DECLO — Kadance Spencer led the Hornets with 21 points and Lilly Mallory tossed in 13 in the Canyon Conference home win. Justyce Schilz scored 17 for Valley followed by Kelbi Lewis with 13.

Burley 41, Preston 34: BURLEY — The Bobcats (19-1) had the 24-15 lead after the half and 33-26 after three quarters in the hard-fought nonconference game won by Burley over Preston. Amari Whiting had 18 points in the first half and finished with 27 points for the Bobcats and Lynzey Searle added six. For the Indians, Mickayla Robertson had 15 points. Burley hosts Twin Falls on Thursday.

Minico 70, Wood River 19: HAILEY — The Spartans led 47-9 at the half in the Great Basin game and 57-17 after three in the win. Carlie Latta led Minico with 13 points and every Spartan player who played scored.

Buhl 36, Wendell 29: WENDELL — Buhl 17-8 at the half over Wendell and 31-15 after three in the road win. Trinity Tvrdy scored a game high 22 point including four 3-pointers and Madi Myers led Wendell with 10 points.

Raft River 55, Shoshone 38: SHOSHONE — The Indians and Trojans were tied 16-16 at the half and Raft River outscored Shoshone 34-22 in the second half. Caroline Schumann, Jessi Knudsen and Livy Smith each had 11. Karlie Chapman had a team high 18 for the Indians. Shoshone hosts Murtaugh on Thursday.

Dietrich 59, Hagerman 10: DIETRICH — Abby Hendricks had 14 points, Hailey Astle followed with 12 points and Michelle Hurtado led the Blue Devils with 11 rebounds in the win over the Pirates. Dietrich led 31-6 at the half.

Canyon Ridge 52, Mountain Home 50: TWIN FALLS — The host Riverhawks took the 30-22 lead over the Tigers at the half in the Great Basin game won by Canyon Ridge. Jordan Roberts finished with a game high 22 points followed by Ava Martin with eight. For the Tigers, Madi Keener, Cara Grindle and Reece Floyd each had 10 points.

Oakley 47, Lighthouse Christian 34: OAKLEY — Lacee Power was the leading Oakley corer with 10 points and Falon Bedke added nine in the Hornets home win over the Lions who were led by Bele Rogers with 11 points and Aleia Blakeslee with nine.

Murtaugh 62, Glenns Ferry 36: GLENNS FERRY — Adyson Stanger and Jasmin Tapia each had 13 points for the Red Devils in the win over the Pilots. Jasmin Arevalo was the leading scorer for the game with 17 points for Glenns Ferry.

Twin Falls 50, Jerome 41: TWIN FALLS — The Bruins took the 22-9 lead after the first quarter in the Great Basin battle and were 31-15 at the half and 35-27 into the fourth quarter in the home win. Reagan Rex had 12 points for the Bruins and Emma Allen had 10 for the Tigers. Twin Falls (13-7) is at Burley on Thursday.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Bowling

Wendell vs Twin @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Minico @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Capital 7:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Valley 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Rimrock @ Carey 6:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Filer 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian @ Richfield 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jerome @ Buhl 6 p.m.

TRI Burley, Wood River @ Mountain Home 5 p.m.

Glenns Ferry, Grace, Filer, Wendell @ Raft River 5 p.m.

Twin Falls, Ridgeview @ Caldwell

