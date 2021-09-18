Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday, Sept. 18
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 11 Jerome 0: TWIN FALLS – The Bruins picked up a shutout win recorded by sophomore Sydney Jund and senior Reagan Rex at Sunway Complex Saturday against the Tigers. Goal scorers for Twin Falls included seniors Madelyn McQueen and Kaylin Bailey each with three, sophomore Ava Schroeder and senior Jaycee Bell with two each and junior Zoey Thompson with one.
The Bruins travel to Wood River on Monday.
“Quality play by the Bruins today for a home win against Jerome,” Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said.
Wood River 2, Sun Valley Community School 0: SUN VALLEY—The Cutthroats lost to the visiting Wolverines getting two goals called back for offsides and scored an own goal. Wood River senior Zoe Bacca and sophomore Evelyn Kimball scored the Wolverine goals and sophomore keeper Tatum Ware recorded the shutout.
Wood River hosts Twin Falls next.
“Not our best day although the girls did their best,” SVCS coach Kelly Feldman said.
Boys Soccer
Jerome 4, Twin Falls 0: JEROME – The Tigers defeated the visiting Bruins on Saturday behind four goals by senior Ubaldo Palacios on three assists by senior Diego Pulido and one assist by senior Isaiah Nevarez.
Twin Falls hosts Wood River on Monday and Jerome hosts Burley on Wednesday..
Wood River 2, Sun Valley Community School 0: SUN VALLEY – The Wolverine’s boys soccer team followed the win earlier by the girls team with an identical 2-0 win over the Cutthroats. Senior Gary Hayes scored the first Wood River goal off an assist by senior Brian Valle giving Wood River the 1-0 halftime lead. Sophomore Satya Redman scored the second half Wolverine goal.
Sun Valley Community School is at Bliss at 5:45 p.m. and Wood River is at Twin Falls on Monday.
Volleyball
Bonneville Classic
BONNEVILLE – The Wood River Wolverines ended up in third place with some of the best 3A-4A teams in the state.
“What a weekend! We definitely made huge strides this weekend and matured a ton as a team,” Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland said.
Results:
Sugar-Salem 2, Wood River 0 (25-9, 25-18) Lost
Blackfoot 2, Wood River 1 (25-22, 23-25, 15-13) Lost
Wood River 2, Skyline 0 (25-21, 25-19) Won
Highland 2, Wood River 1 (25-22, 18-25, 17-15) Lost 5A team
Wood River 2, Canyon Ridge 1 (25-13, 19-25, 18-16) Won
Sugar-Salem 2, Wood River 0 (25-18, 25-21) Lost
Wood River 2, Highland 0 (30-28, 25-20) Won
Wood River 2, Rocky Mountain 0 (25-23, 25-21) Won 5A team
Wood River 2, Bonneville 1 (14-25, 26-24, 19-17) Third Place Match
Friday, Sept. 17
Football
Payette 21, Wendell 7
WENDELL – Wendell freshman quarterback Gabe Finley finished 10-for-16 for 130 yards and had 11 carries for 64 yards in the Trojans loss to the Pirates. Sophomore Wyett Odon rushed eight times for 44 yards sophomore Mikey Talbert had two carries for eight yards and one touchdown and had four receptions for 38 yards. Sophomore Bodey Cutler had 28 yards on three catches and junior Aden Bunn caught two passes for 53 yards.
Wendell hosts Filer on Friday.
Raft River 46, Butte County 28
MALTA – Raft River senior Seth Tracy finished with 142 yards receiving, seven tackles and one interception return for 15 yards in the Trojans home win over the Pirates. Junior Kole Spencer had 102 yards rushing and senior Treg Whitaker, 43 yards rushing and 53 yards receiving. For the defense, junior Korban Hansen made three tackles for loss /sacks five tackles and senior Mason Whitaker had five tackles.
Raft River is at Lighthouse Christian on Friday.
Declo 24, Buhl 12
BUHL – The Hornets won the road game with the Indians. Declo hosts Gooding and Buhl is at Wood River on Friday.
“Buhl had a great game plan. They were able to get first downs and keep the clock going. They played us tough and played very clean. Fortunately we got going in the end and were able to get the victory,” Declo coach Josh Stewart said.
Minico 25, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME – The Spartans held the Tigers to 55 yards on the ground and 74 passing. For the Minico defense, senior Trey Bischoff had eight tackles and one sack and junior Koby Espinoza had an interception. On offense, junior Jefeth Bendele finished with 20 carriers for 102 Yards and one touchdown, junior Brevin Trenkle rushed for 27 yards, junior Matt Dozier 33 yards and junior Joe Terry 45. Minico senior quarterback Dylan Mckenzie was 4-for-8 for 103 yards with scoring completions to senior Easton Arthur for 39-yards and 10-yards to senior Klayton Wilson.
Minico is at Burley and Mountain Home is at Kimberly on Friday.
Oakley 52, Pahranagat Valley, NV 6
PAHRANAGAT VALLEY, NV—In a battle of Nevada and Idaho 8-man football heavyweights, Oakley prevailed in an extremely physical game. The Oakley defense was on point allowing only one score while recording a punt block, an interception and a safety. Oakley was led by senior quarterback Payton Beck with three touchdown passes to fellow senior Dace Jones. The offense was paced on the ground with great running by sophomore Ethan Toribau, junior Houston Bingham, and sophomore Bry Sever who recorded three touchdowns on the ground.
Oakley moves to league play next week, hosting Murtaugh on Friday night at 7 pm.
North Gem 44, Lighthouse Christian 36
TWIN FALLS – The Lions suffered a home loss to the Cowboys on Friday. Lighthouse Christian senior quarterback Clay Silva finished 9-for-19 for 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushed five time for 48 yards including a 10-yard scoring run.
Junior Walker Goettle caught four passes for 53 yards and was on the receiving end of a 7-yard and 17-yard touchdown pass from Silva. Sophomore Jack De Jong totaled 163 yards on four catches including a 74-yard touchdown catch from Silva. Sophomore Case Van Leeuwen rushed for 75 yards on nine carries. Senior Josiah Smalley added a 3-yard scoring run. For the Lions defense, junior Carter Munsee had seven tackles and Silva, Goettle and De Jong each recorded five.
Lighthouse Christian hosts Raft River on Friday.
Monday, Sept. 20
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School @ Bliss 4:00 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Burley @ Minico 6:15 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Wood River 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer