Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Raft River is at Lighthouse Christian on Friday.

Declo 24, Buhl 12

BUHL – The Hornets won the road game with the Indians. Declo hosts Gooding and Buhl is at Wood River on Friday.

“Buhl had a great game plan. They were able to get first downs and keep the clock going. They played us tough and played very clean. Fortunately we got going in the end and were able to get the victory,” Declo coach Josh Stewart said.

Minico 25, Mountain Home 0

MOUNTAIN HOME – The Spartans held the Tigers to 55 yards on the ground and 74 passing. For the Minico defense, senior Trey Bischoff had eight tackles and one sack and junior Koby Espinoza had an interception. On offense, junior Jefeth Bendele finished with 20 carriers for 102 Yards and one touchdown, junior Brevin Trenkle rushed for 27 yards, junior Matt Dozier 33 yards and junior Joe Terry 45. Minico senior quarterback Dylan Mckenzie was 4-for-8 for 103 yards with scoring completions to senior Easton Arthur for 39-yards and 10-yards to senior Klayton Wilson.

Minico is at Burley and Mountain Home is at Kimberly on Friday.

Oakley 52, Pahranagat Valley, NV 6