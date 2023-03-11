Saturday’s Results
BASEBALL
Buhl @Payette
Game 1 Buhl 7, Payette 4
Buhl pitching—WP Porter Higley 4 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 BB, 5 K: Remington Higley 3 IP, 3 R, 2 hits, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Buhl hitting—Damian Craner 2 for 3, 1RBI; Jayme Ramos 1 for 4, 2B, 2RBIs, Dom Pierce 1 for 3, 3B, 1RBI, Remington Higley 2 for 4, HR, 2RBIs
Game 2 Buhl 13, Payette 1
Buhl pitching—WP Dom Pierce 4 IP, 1 hits, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 5 K; Jayme Ramos IP, 1 K
Buhl hitting—Remington Higley 1 for 3, 3B, 2RBIs, Chase Craner 3 for 4, 1 RBI, Colby Ridley 2 for 4, 1RBI, Jackson Allen 1 for 2, 3RBIs, Jayme Ramos 1 for 4, 1RBI, Dom Pierce 2 for 2, 2B, 1RBI
Wood River @Bishop Kelly
Game 1 Wood River 5, Bishop Kelly 4, (8 innings)
WR pitching—Eric Parris 6.2 IP, 8 hits, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; WP Gabe Nilsen 1.1 IP, 3 Hits, 2 K
WR hitting—Rabbit Buxton 1 for 2, Dawson Speth 2 for 4, Brock Burrell 2 RBIs, Jacob Uhrig 1 for 4, 1RBI
Game 2 Bishop Kelly 8, Wood River 0
WR pitching—LP Holden Blair 1 IP, 5 hits, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Jacob Uhrig 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Kyle Ipsen 1 IP, 1 BB
WR hitting—Eric Parris 1 for 3, 2B, Jacob Uhrig 1 for 3, Dawson Speth 1 for 3, Clayton Elsbree 1 for 3, Brock Burrell 1 for 2
Centennial @Canyon Ridge (cancelled)
Kimberly @Snake River, DH (cancelled)
SOFTBALL
Vallivue vs Jerome (cancelled)
Skyview vs Twin Falls (cancelled)
Skyview vs Jerome (cancelled) Vallivue vs Twin Falls (cancelled)
Snake River @Kimberly (cancelled)