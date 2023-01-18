Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday’s Results BOYS BASKETBALL Richfield 70, Hagerman 38 Oakley 58, Shoshone 22 JV Carey 69, Hansen 59 Carey: Carson Perkes 25 points and 17 rebounds, Conner Simpson 15 rebounds, Owen Parke 17 points Hansen: Afton Miller 17 points, Salvador Camarillo 14 points, Nic Gil 13 points, Aydan Egbert 11 points Declo 52, Gooding 46 Gooding: Kimball Anhder 14 points, Bryce Patterson 12 points, Braden Martin 11 points Lighthouse Christian 55, Valley 52 Lighthouse Christian: Micah Denny 30 points, Hayato Yamada 13 points Valley: Nathan Christensen 21 points, Kyle Christensen 10 points Murtaugh 59, Raft River 51 Raft River: Kuy Heaton 16 points, Jack Baker 9 points, Tate Whitaker 11 points Murtaugh: Bryce Sanford 29 points, Ashton Anderson 10 points, Chandler Jones 9 points Castleford 50, Glenns Ferry 33 Castleford: Ethan Roland 15 points Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 20 points GIRLS BASKETBALL Jerome 51, Minico 50 Pocatello 63, Twin Falls 44 Twin Falls: Halle Egbert 13, Rylee Robbins 11 points Mountain Home 49, Burley 28 Burley: Sydney Sheets 9 points Mountain Home: Madi Keener 20 points, Julia Gilbert 10 points, Juli Donez 8 points Canyon Ridge 46, Wood River 14 Canyon Ridge: Lily Teske 17 points, Berkley Dille 12 points American Falls 43, Buhl 14 Buhl: Aspen Eckert 7 points BOWLING Boys Burley def. Wendell 14/0 Minico def. Wendell 14/0 Declo def. Wendell 14/0 High games Burley: Ryker Warr 191 Minico: Daniel Hager 268 Declo: Jaxon Smyer 214 Wendell: Rex Watson 133 Girls Declo def. Wendell13/1 Burley def. Wendell 14/0 High games Declo: Kelsee Burton 149 Burley: Halli Vaughn 270 Wendell: Sam Rosquist 134 Thursday’s Schedule BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello @Burley Canyon Ridge @Jerome Minico @Mountain Home Twin Falls @Wood River Sun Valley Community School @ Wendell Buhl @Filer Camas County @Richfield Declo @Soda Springs Mackay @Twin Falls Christian Academy GIRLS BASKETBALL Dietrich @Hagerman Hansen @Valley Filer @Aberdeen Camas County @Richfield Shoshone @Castleford Raft River @Carey Kimberly @Gooding Murtaugh @Lighthouse Christian Glenns Ferry @Oakley WRESTLING
People are also reading…
Oakley/Melba/Valley @ Glenns Ferry