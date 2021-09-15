Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Boys Soccer

Wood River 3, Burley 2

Girls Soccer

Wood River 4, Burley 0

BURLEY - Wood River varsity girls soccer defeated Burley 4-0. The girls worked hard working on composure and solid passing. Jasmine Santacruz played aggressive and smart and set the momentum for the game. Goals were scored by Ruby Gardiner off a corner kick from Drew Willett. Josie Gilman had a break away for the second goal, the third goal was assisted by Evie Kimball and scored by Drew Willett. In the final minute Zoe Bacca dribbled through three opponents to score the final goal of the game.