Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday, Sept. 15
Boys Soccer
Wood River 3, Burley 2
HAILEY - Victor Magana and Ramon Rios scored one goal each for Burley in the loss.
Girls Soccer
Wood River 4, Burley 0
BURLEY - Wood River varsity girls soccer defeated Burley 4-0. The girls worked hard working on composure and solid passing. Jasmine Santacruz played aggressive and smart and set the momentum for the game. Goals were scored by Ruby Gardiner off a corner kick from Drew Willett. Josie Gilman had a break away for the second goal, the third goal was assisted by Evie Kimball and scored by Drew Willett. In the final minute Zoe Bacca dribbled through three opponents to score the final goal of the game.
Twin Falls 2, Pocatello 1
POCATELLO - The first half goal for the Bruins, scored by Chowder Bailey, was on a free kick. A second half hustle goal by Ava Schroeder solidified the win for Twin Falls.
Volleyball
Oakley 3, Hansen 0
Tuesday
Volleyball
Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 1
BURLEY — Burley senior Sydney Searle had 12 kills and four aces, senior Bryn Seely nine kills, junior Hailey Shirley eight kills and five aces, sophomore Isabelle Cook five kills, sophomore Tylee Ramsey three blocks and senior Lynzey Searle four kills and 40 assists in the Bobcats, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 win over the Riverhawks.
Rockland 3, Richfield 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-9)
Hansen 3, Dietrich 0 (28-26, 26-24, 25-14)
Wendell 3, Castleford 2 (19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 16-14)
Century 2, Mountain Home 0
Sun Valley Community School 3, Camas County 1 (25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-12)
Boys Soccer
Kimberly 5, Declo 0
Sun Valley Community School 5, Buhl 1
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 2, Buhl 0
Thursday Schedule
Girls Soccer
Wendell @ Buhl 4:30 p.m.
Kimberly @ Filer 4:30 p.m.
Bliss @ Gooding 4:30 p.m.
Declo @ Sun Valley Community School 6:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Wendell @ Buhl 6:15 p.m.
Kimberly @ Filer 6:15 p.m.
Bliss @ Gooding 6:15 p.m.
Declo @ Sun Valley Community School 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Wood River @ Burley 7:00 p.m.
Jerome @ Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Buhl @ Canyon Ridge 7:00 p.m.
Jerome vs Buhl @ Canyon Ridge 6:00 p.m.
Minico @ Mountain Home 7:00 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @ Lighthouse Christian 7:00 p.m.
Oakley @ Murtaugh 7:00 p.m.
Shoshone @ Raft River 6:00 p.m.
Dietrich @ Rockland 7:00 p.m.