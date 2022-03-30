Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Tuesday, March 29 Results

Baseball

Columbia 19, Mountain Home 11

Marsh Valley 16, Filer 4

Canyon Ridge 6, Minico 4

Rennick Moore got the win for the Riverhawks and Tyler Rutherford closed out the game. Kaydin Skaggs went 4-for-4 at the plate.

Game 1 Jerome 15, Century 0

Game 2 Jerome 10, Century 0

Tanner Whittaker was the winning pitcher for Jerome in Game 1. He pitched five innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out two and walking zero. Jerome totaled 15 hits. Whittaker 3-for-4, Colton Elison 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Nate McDonald 2-for-4 2B with two RBIs, and Aiden Wallace 2-for 3 2B with three RBIs.

In game 2, Westley Prestwich 2-for-3 2B, four RBIs, McDonald 3-for-5 2B three RBIs and Elison 2-for4 led the offense. Kobe Olmos went five innings allowed three hits with ten strikeouts and two walks.

Wood River 7, Twin Falls 5

The Wolverines outhit the Bruins 12-2. Despite a seven-run deficit in the fourth inning, Twin Falls almost came all the way back, eventually falling 7-5 to Wood River. Gabe Nilsen was credited with the victory for Wood River, throwing one and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out two and walking one. Hunter Thompson threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Luke Moon took the loss for Twin Falls going five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out five and walking zero. Nolan Hardesty started the game for the Bruins and lasted one and one-third innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out one. Ben Tarchione and Jace Mahlke each collected one hit for the Bruins. Eric Parris finished with four hits and Dawson Speth had three hits.

Game 1 Wendell 17, Rockland 0

Game 2 Wendell 19, Rockland 1

Lucas McRoberts tossed a five-inning, no-hitter in game 1 with eight strikeouts and three walks. Zach Woodward had two hits, two RBIs, Flex Low added two hits with three RBIs and Jaden Connell had two hits and two RBIs. In game 2, Elliot Thompson was the winning pitcher in two innings allowing no hits, one earned run, two strikeouts and two walks. Gunner Jones followed on the mound for two innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Julian Ponce went one inning with two strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, Alex Hirai had two hits with three RBIs and Ponce had two hits and two RBIs.

Softball

Mountain Home 7, Columbia 1

Notus 18, Glenns Ferry 11

Notus collected 11 hits and Glenns Ferry had eight. Madi Fink took the loss for Glenns Ferry, lasting six innings, allowing 11 hits and 18 runs while striking out 12. Kambelle King went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead Glenns Ferry in hits. Fink had a double and Taylor Martinez had a triple. Glenns Ferry tore up the base paths, as two players stealing at least two bases. Martinez and King led the way with two.

Game 1 Sugar-Salem 10. Filer 7

Game 2 Sugar-Salem 13. Filer 12

Filer had 14 hits in game 1 and Sugar-Salem had 10 in the Diggers win. Sydney Snyder was on the rubber for Filer and six innings, allowing ten runs on ten hits and striking out two. The Wildcats had 14 hits in the game. Jasmine Earl had three hits in three at bats, Gracie Brooks 2-for-4, Kamrin Barnes 2-for-4, Xia Pierce 2-for-3, and Reegan Carter 2-for-3 each had multiple hits.

In game 2, Filer and Sugar-Salem were tied 9-9 into the eighth inning and the Wildcats picked up three runs in the eighth and the Diggers added four in the bottom of the inning take the 13-12 win. Gracie Books had four hits with two RBIs, Mariah Thomas 2-for-4 2B one RBI, Niah Mason 2-for-4, and Earl 2-for-4 2B two RBIs. Brooks started for Filer and lasted four innings allowing four hits and eight runs with five strikeouts. Earl threw three and two-thirds in relief.

Canyon Ridge 14, Minico 2

Bailey Sligar pitched a complete game for Canyon Ridge with nine strikeouts. The Riverhawks finished with 13 hits and the Spartans had four hits and committed five errors.

Twin Falls 12, Wood River 2

Sydney McMurdie went five innings for the Bruins allowing two runs on two hits, striking out six and walking one in the win over the Wolverines. Makinzie Nelson took the loss for Wood River giving up 12 runs with six hits in four innings with seven strikeouts. Twin Falls had six hits with Reagan Rex and Sydney Jund each with two hits. Jund also had a homerun.

Tennis

TWIN FALLS 10, MINICO 2

@Minico

Singles:

No. 1 - Noah Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Dylan Larsen, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Brett McQueen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Cash Cofer, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Jackson Parker, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Bryan Olivares Gomez, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 - Mazie Walter, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Shari Tanner, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Libby Traveller, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Nayeli Dominguez, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Elaina Heath, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Jadee Higley, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 7-5 , 6-2 , --- ;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Carson Broadbent, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Kurtis Christensen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Easton Arthur, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Dylan McKenzie, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Alexander Coates, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Colton Ward, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Oakland Edwards, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Crew Smith, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 - Kenadee Egbert, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Shelby Traveller, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Kylie Dansie, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Edie Payton, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Hannah Hurd, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Hannah Tolley, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Trista Gates, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Marley Smith, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 1 - Brightyn Hartley, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Joseph Link, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Emma Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Mason Ward, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 3-6 , 7-5 , 7-5 ;

No. 2 - Ella Hollenstein, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Austin Welch, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Lacey Arebalo, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Daniel Gonzalez Alvarez, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

Wednesday, March 30 Schedule

Baseball

Glenns Ferry @Declo 4 p.m.

Kimberly @Buhl @ 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Gooding @Buhl DH 4/5:30 p.m.

Marsh Valley @Filer 4 p.m.

Soda Springs @Declo 4 p.m.

Golf

Hagerman/Oakley/Wendell/Gooding/Filer Declo, @Rivers Edge 10 a.m.

Track

Hansen/Hagerman/Dietrich @Bliss Time Trial, Gooding 2 p.m.

