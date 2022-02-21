Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

TIMES-NEWS
Monday, Feb. 21 Bowling
State Singles Girls @ Bowladrome 9 a.m.
State Singles
Boys@Bowladrome 9 a.m. Boys Basketball 3A District @Buhl
Game 5 – No. 3 Filer @No. 1 Buhl 7 p.m. Loser out
Game 7 – No. 4 Raft River vs No. 5 Shoshone 6 p.m.
Game 8 – No. 1 Oakley vs No. 3 Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m. District Championship
1AD2 District @Shoshone
Game 9 – No. 2 Castleford vs No. 5 Richfield 6 p.m. Loser out
Game 10 – No. 4 Dietrich vs No. 6 Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m. Loser out
PHOTOS: Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Jessi Knudsen walks off the court with her team after being defeated by Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Caroline Schumann looks to shoot the ball against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Libby Boden takes the ball up against a Lapwai defender during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Livy Smith passes the ball off against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River head coach Bart Deters watches the game against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Reagan Jones goes down as she passes off the ball during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships against Lapwai on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Amy Stanger looks to pass the ball against Lapwai's Samara Smith during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Sadee Knudsen looks to pass the ball during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships game against Lapwai on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Fans watch the Raft River game against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Libby Boden is fouled by Lapwai's Lauren Gould during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Caroline Schumann tips off against Lapwai's Jordyn Mccormack-Marks during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Sadee Knudsen keeps the ball inbounds against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Jessi Knudsen has her shot blocked by Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Sadee Knudsen stops on a dime to pass the ball during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships against Lapwai on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Caroline Schumann shoots the ball against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Amy Stanger brings the ball up against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Reagan Jones shoots the ball against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raft River Vs. Lapwai - girls state basketball
Raft River's Ryan Udy picks up her dribble against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley defeats Preston 49-36 during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Amari Whiting posts up against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's bench gets the crowd excited against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Isabelle Cook guards Preston's Hailey Meek during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley plays against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley looks for the rebound against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Lynzey Searle shoots the ball against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Lynzey Searle drives on Preston's Riley Ward during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's fan base gets loud during the girls 4A basketball state championships game against Preston on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
A Burley cheerleader stunts during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's cheerleaders do a cheer during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley cheerleaders tumble during a timeout against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Isabelle Cook shoots a layup against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Amari Whiting shoots the ball against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley defeats Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Amari Whiting keeps the ball inbound by tossing it between her legs against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Preston's Riley Ward seen during the waning seconds of their game against Burley during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley defeats Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Amari Whiting, left, high-fives Hailey Chapa after defeating Preston 49-36 during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley head coach Amber Whiting talks to her team during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Amari Whiting shoots from the foul line against Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Amari Whiting jumps for joy as the team defeats Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Sydney Searle guards Preston's Emma Kunz during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's bench erupts after a call during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Preston Vs. Burley - girls state basketball
Burley's Amari Whiting gets emotional as the team defeats Preston during the girls 4A basketball state championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
