 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

  • 0
Raft River vs Lapwai

Raft River's Caroline Schumann shoots the ball against Lapwai during the girls 1A DI basketball state championships Friday at Columbia High School in Nampa. See more photos from the game at Magicvalley.com/gallery.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Monday, Feb. 21

Bowling

State Singles Girls @ Bowladrome 9 a.m.

State Singles Boys@Bowladrome 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball 3A District @Buhl

Game 5 – No. 3 Filer @No. 1 Buhl 7 p.m. Loser out

1ADI District @ CSI

Game 7 – No. 4 Raft River vs No. 5 Shoshone 6 p.m.

Game 8 – No. 1 Oakley vs No. 3 Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m. District Championship

1AD2 District @Shoshone

Game 9 – No. 2 Castleford vs No. 5 Richfield 6 p.m. Loser out

Game 10 – No. 4 Dietrich vs No. 6 Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m. Loser out

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News