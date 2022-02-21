Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Monday, Feb. 21

Bowling

State Singles Girls @ Bowladrome 9 a.m.

State Singles Boys@Bowladrome 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball 3A District @Buhl

Game 5 – No. 3 Filer @No. 1 Buhl 7 p.m. Loser out

1ADI District @ CSI

Game 7 – No. 4 Raft River vs No. 5 Shoshone 6 p.m.

Game 8 – No. 1 Oakley vs No. 3 Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m. District Championship

1AD2 District @Shoshone

Game 9 – No. 2 Castleford vs No. 5 Richfield 6 p.m. Loser out

Game 10 – No. 4 Dietrich vs No. 6 Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m. Loser out

