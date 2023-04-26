(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)
Wednesday’s Results
BASEBALL
Twin Falls 22, Burley 1
WP - C. Leiser 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks
Twin Falls hitting: W. Solosabal 5-5, 2 2Bs, 3B, 4 R, 4 RBIs; A. Coats 2-3, 2B, 3B, BB, 3 R, 4 RBIs, SB; B. Mahlke 3-4, 3 R, 3 RBIs; N. Hardesty 2-3, R, 2 RBIs; N. Lehew 1-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
Kimberly 8, Buhl 7
SOFTBALL
Wendell @Declo, (no report)
TENNIS
Twin Falls 10, Jerome 2
Boys singles: No. 1 - Mason Ward, TF, def. Isaiah Steele, Jerome, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Tyler Jensen, TF, def. Deacon Ellis, Jerome, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 - Kaden Rushing, Jerome,def. Levi Despain, TF, 6-4 , 7-5.
Girls singles: No. 1 - Ellie Fuchs, TF, def. Naomi Johnson, Jerome, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; No. 2 - Lea Lambert, TF, def. Evelynn Brown, Jerome, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 - Annie Cox, TF, def. Michaela Flores, Jerome, 6-1, 6-4.
Boys doubles: No. 1 - Brett McQueen/Noah Cox, TF, def. Raif Cockrell /Sagen Smith, Jerome, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Richard Steinacker/William Broadbent, TF, by default.
Girls doubles: No. 1 - Bryleigh Merritt/Hallie Ellis, Jerome, def. Kate Swenson/Jadee Higley, TF, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 - Hannah Tolley/Hannah Hurd, TF, def. Faride Segundo Gonzalez/Gracie Ellis, Jerome, 6-3, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: No. 1 - Libby Traveller/Alexander Coates, TF, def. Morgan Evans/Jamison Stoker, Jerome, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 - Millie Western/Schad Robison, TF, def. Mylilla Pilkenton/Ronin Cockrell, Jerome, 6-0, 6-2.
TRACK & FIELD
Shoshone @ISDB, (no report)
Tuesday's Results
BASEBALL
Burley 17, Canyon Ridge 5
WP - K. Robinson 4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 10 Ks
Burley hitting: D. Sanchez 3-4, 3 3Bs, 2 R, 4 RBIs; B. Brookings 1-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 SB; T. Larson 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; K. Dalton 2-2, 2B, BB, SB, 4 R, RBI.
Canyon Ridge hitting: G. White 0-3, BB, R, 2 RBIs, SB; C. Roberson 2-4, 2B, 3B.
Thursday's Schedule
BASEBALL
Canyon Ridge @Jerome, 3:30 p.m.
Declo @Gooding
Garden Valley @Glenns Ferry
SOFTBALL
Minico @Burley, DH, 3 p.m.
Jerome @Canyon Ridge, 5 p.m.
Filer @Kimberly, DH, 4 p.m.
Declo @Gooding
Wendell @Melba
Glenns Ferry @Garden Valley
GOLF
Kimberly @Golf Ranch 93, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
Burley @Minico, 3:30 p.m.
Gooding @Mountain Home
Twin Falls @Canyon Ridge
Jerome @Wood River/Community School, 2:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Wendell/Declo/Gooding/Buhl/Kimberly/Filer @Dairymans Invite, Wendell, 2 p.m.