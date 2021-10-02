Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday, Oct. 2
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 3, Preston 0
PRESTON – Twin Falls senior Madelyn McQueen got the Bruins on the board first with a goal followed by a score by senior Chowder Bailey. Sophomore Ava Schroeder wrapped up the Twin Falls scoring off a nice pass from sophomore Tiffany Humpherys. The shut out goes to sophomore Sydney Jund.
“Great game of soccer for the ladies to wrap up homecoming week,” said Twin Fall coach Katie Kauffman. “Solid defensive game out of our back line.”
Twin Falls (14-1, 11-0) travels to Burley to wrap up the regular season on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School 6, Bliss 0
SUN VALLEY – Led by sophomore Mia Hansmeyer finishing with a hat trick, the Cutthroats won the home High Desert match over the Bears. Junior Maya Lightner, sophomore Kendall Felker, and junior Reese Walther-Porino added single goals.
Sun Valley Community School is at Kimberly at 5:45 p.m. and Bliss is at Declo at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Burley 2, Shelley 1
BURLEY – Efrain Cardenas and Juan Villalvazo had goal in the Bobcats win over the Russets.
Burley is at Twin Falls at 7:00 p.m. on Monday.
Bliss 1, Sun Valley Community School 1
SUN VALLEY – The Bears and Cutthroats battled to a 1-1 tie in the High Desert match. Junior Rigo Magana scored the Bliss goal and senior Braden Buchanan had the Cutthroats goal.
Sun Valley Community School is at Kimberly at 4:00 p.m. and Bliss is at Declo on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.
Volleyball
American Falls 3, Gooding 2 (26-24, 25-18, 18-25, 20-25, 16-14)
Friday, Oct. 1
Football
Murtaugh 74, Lighthouse Christian 52
MURTAUGH - The Red Devils held a 40-24 lead over the Lions at the half in the Snake River battle won by Murtaugh. Lighthouse Christian had 455 total yards (353 passing and 102 rushing) and Murtaugh 674 total yards (91 passing and 583 rushing).
Lions senior quarterback Clay Silva finished 19-of-35 for 328 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards on two runs. Sophomore Case Van Leeuwen rushed five times for 61 yards, sophomore Jack De Jong had eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, junior Walker Goettle had three completions for 75 yards and two scores and Van Leeuwen 63 yards and five catches with one score.
For the Lions defense, Goettle led with 10 tackles followed by Van Leeuwen with eight and De Jong had seven. The Red Devils were led by Jr Benties with 280 rushing yards and four touchdowns (39, 25, 26 and 60 yards) and a 66-yard pass reception score. Cesar Aburto with 203 rushing yards including three touchdowns (14, 20 and 3 yards) and Ashton Anderson had 38 yards rushing and two touchdowns (12 and 14 yards) with 86 yards passing with one touchdown, 66-yards to Aburto.
American Falls 41, Wendell 14