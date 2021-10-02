Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

BURLEY – Efrain Cardenas and Juan Villalvazo had goal in the Bobcats win over the Russets.

Burley is at Twin Falls at 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Bliss 1, Sun Valley Community School 1

SUN VALLEY – The Bears and Cutthroats battled to a 1-1 tie in the High Desert match. Junior Rigo Magana scored the Bliss goal and senior Braden Buchanan had the Cutthroats goal.

Sun Valley Community School is at Kimberly at 4:00 p.m. and Bliss is at Declo on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

Volleyball

American Falls 3, Gooding 2 (26-24, 25-18, 18-25, 20-25, 16-14)

Friday, Oct. 1

Football

Murtaugh 74, Lighthouse Christian 52

MURTAUGH - The Red Devils held a 40-24 lead over the Lions at the half in the Snake River battle won by Murtaugh. Lighthouse Christian had 455 total yards (353 passing and 102 rushing) and Murtaugh 674 total yards (91 passing and 583 rushing).