Thursday’s Results
BASEBALL
4A District Tournament
Championship: Twin Falls 8, Burley 4
WP—N. Hardesty 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 Ks
Twin Falls hitting: W. Solosabal 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; N. Hardesty 2-2, 2B, BB, RBI; D. Thompson 2-3, 2B.
Burley hitting: Brookins 1-4, HR, RBI; Beck 1-3, R, RBI.
Consolation: Minico 16, Wood River 5
1AD1 District Tournament
Glenns Ferry 11, Idaho City 10
SOFTBALL
4A District Tournament
Championship: Twin Falls 15, Jerome 14—8 innings (winner to state)
Consolation: Burley 4, Wood River 2
1AD1 District Tournament
Glenns Ferry 14, Idaho City 4
Vision Charter 20, Lighthouse Christian 5
Lighthouse Christian vs. Wilder @Caldwell, (no report)
TRACK & FIELD
4A Districts @Mountain Home, (no report)
3A/2A Districts @Filer, (no report)
Friday’s Schedule
BASEBALL
4A District Tournament
Consolation final: Minico @Burley (winner to state), 4:30 p.m.
1AD1 District Tournament
Glenns Ferry vs. Vision Charter @Boise, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
4A District Tournament
Consolation final: Burley @Jerome (winner to state), 4:30 p.m.
1AD1 District Tournament
Horseshoe Bend vs. Glenns Ferry @Caldwell, 10 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
4A Districts @Mountain Home, 1 p.m.
RODEO
District 5 @Jerome, 7 p.m.
District 6 @Burley, 7 p.m.