MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Friday’s Results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Challis 58, Hagerman 31

Teton 67, Filer 59

Halftime Teton 37, Filer 29

Minico 60, Twin Falls 41

Twin Falls: Logan Pittard 12 points

Valley 80, Camas County 74

Halftime Valley 43, Camas County 22

Valley: Kyle Christensen 21 points, Daniel Juarez 20 point, Nathan Christensen 15 points, Josh Hardy 10 points, Pedro Robles 8 points

Camas County: Troy Smith 26 points, Tristan Smith 18 points, Emmett Palan 10 points

Canyon Ridge 67, Burley 55

Halftime Canyon Ridge 34, Burley 18

Burley: Ramsey Trevino 17 points

Canyon Ridge: Sam Lupumba 17 points, Kade McEntire 10 points

Snake River 53, Kimberly 48

Halftime Snake River 25, Kimberly 23

Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 19 points, Broden Anthony 16 points

Jerome 55, Wood River 43

Halftime Jerome 32, Wood River 20

Jerome: Schuyler Mower 21 points, Josh Arevalo 10 points

Wood River: Cooper Fife 15 points

Gooding 49, Buhl 39

Halftime Buhl 26, Gooding 20

Gooding: Bryce Patterson 13 points, Kimbal Anhder 13 points, Eli Esterbrook 11 points, Braden Martin 11 points

Buhl: Tate Trevino 11 points, Dominic Robles Pierce 10 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Raft River 61, Lighthouse Christian 37

Halftime Raft River 29, Lighthouse Christian 9

Lighthouse Christian: Bele Rogers 11 points

Raft River: Caroline Schumann 17 points, Libby Boden 12 points

Oakley 42, Hansen 12

Halftime Oakley 27, Hansen 4

Oakley: Addie Mitton 8 points. Julia Magana 7, Falan Bedke 7 points,

Hansen: Hannah Skinner 8 points

Valley 67, Castleford 29

Castleford: Marilia Cabrito 8 points, Halle Derrick 6 points

Valley: Lexi Huettig 20 points, Joanie Lewis 18 points, Matilda Cabrini 8 points

Carey 50, Glenns Ferry 30

Halftime Carey 31, Glenns Ferry 17

Glenns Ferry: Jazmin Arevalo 11 points, Sahira Arevalo 8 points

Carey: Berenice Vargas 19 points, Jane Parke 13 points

Murtaugh 52, Shoshone 31

Halftime Murtaugh 31, Shoshone 18

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 12 points

Murtaugh: Adysyn Stanger 16 points, Courtney Jensen 16 points, Camila Rojos 11 points

Challis @Hagerman No report

Thursday’s Results

Wrestling Canyon Ridge 27, Minico 12

100: Alize Crystal (MINI) over (CARI) (For.) 114: Lizabeth Alamillo (MINI) over Eliza Heward (CARI) (Fall 1:43) 114: Lylah Lynch (CARI) over Aideliz Marin (MINI) (Dec 6-1) 132: Madison Pratt (CARI) over Jareth Arreola (MINI) (Fall 0:48) 132: Alpine Brown (CARI) over Cecilia Salinas (MINI) (Fall 5:22) 138: Kadee Haderlie (CARI) over Abigail Fernandez (MINI) (Fall 0:40) 235: Kihnamy Walter (CARI) over Quinsea Robinson (MINI) (Fall 3:35)

Minico 42, Canyon Ridge 30

106: Eli Stimpson (MINI) over Tristan Hempleman (CARI) (Fall 3:57) 113: Michael Pena (CARI) over Andrew Lopez (MINI) (Dec 6-5) 120: Landyn Schmidt (MINI) over Kaleb Hoffman (CARI) (Fall 2:30) 120: Landyn Schmidt (MINI) over Austin Thompson (CARI) (Fall 0:55) 120: Anthony Sandoval (MINI) over Krew Egan (CARI) (Fall 1:56) 132: Zane Serr (MINI) over Rylan Skaggs (CARI) (Fall 4:23) 132: Mason Bentley (CARI) over Adan Alvarado (MINI) (Fall 0:00) 152: Boady Baker (MINI) over Andrew Parker (CARI) (Fall 1:24) 152: Brodee Thomson (CARI) over Luis Lopez (MINI) (Dec 3-2) 160: Cale Baker (MINI) over Kaden Homolka (CARI) (Fall 1:06) 160: Caden Stearnes (CARI) over Justin Lopez (MINI) (Fall 0:59) 195: Ricardo Garcia (CARI) over Jaxon Wallace (MINI) (Fall 1:19) 220: Ivan Ibarra (CARI) over Jaxon Wallace (MINI) (Fall 1:32)

Saturday’s Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Raft River @Dietrich

American Falls @Filer

Wells @Lighthouse Christian

Wilder @Murtaugh

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burley @Twin Falls

Shelley @Minico

Emmett @Canyon Ridge

Vallivue @Mountain Home

Filer @Preston

Wendell @Valley

Richfield @Raft River

Wells @Lighthouse Christian

Glenns Ferry @Shoshone

Wilder @Murtaugh

BOWLING

East Regional Invite Tough Guys Lanes

WRESTLING

Magic Valley Classic @Wendell

Madison Invitational @Rexburg Boys/Girls

J-Bird Tournament Girls

Spring Creek Invitational

