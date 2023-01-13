Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Friday’s Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Challis 58, Hagerman 31
Teton 67, Filer 59
Halftime Teton 37, Filer 29
Minico 60, Twin Falls 41
Twin Falls: Logan Pittard 12 points
Valley 80, Camas County 74
Halftime Valley 43, Camas County 22
Valley: Kyle Christensen 21 points, Daniel Juarez 20 point, Nathan Christensen 15 points, Josh Hardy 10 points, Pedro Robles 8 points
Camas County: Troy Smith 26 points, Tristan Smith 18 points, Emmett Palan 10 points
People are also reading…
Canyon Ridge 67, Burley 55
Halftime Canyon Ridge 34, Burley 18
Burley: Ramsey Trevino 17 points
Canyon Ridge: Sam Lupumba 17 points, Kade McEntire 10 points
Snake River 53, Kimberly 48
Halftime Snake River 25, Kimberly 23
Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 19 points, Broden Anthony 16 points
Jerome 55, Wood River 43
Halftime Jerome 32, Wood River 20
Jerome: Schuyler Mower 21 points, Josh Arevalo 10 points
Wood River: Cooper Fife 15 points
Gooding 49, Buhl 39
Halftime Buhl 26, Gooding 20
Gooding: Bryce Patterson 13 points, Kimbal Anhder 13 points, Eli Esterbrook 11 points, Braden Martin 11 points
Buhl: Tate Trevino 11 points, Dominic Robles Pierce 10 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Raft River 61, Lighthouse Christian 37
Halftime Raft River 29, Lighthouse Christian 9
Lighthouse Christian: Bele Rogers 11 points
Raft River: Caroline Schumann 17 points, Libby Boden 12 points
Oakley 42, Hansen 12
Halftime Oakley 27, Hansen 4
Oakley: Addie Mitton 8 points. Julia Magana 7, Falan Bedke 7 points,
Hansen: Hannah Skinner 8 points
Valley 67, Castleford 29
Castleford: Marilia Cabrito 8 points, Halle Derrick 6 points
Valley: Lexi Huettig 20 points, Joanie Lewis 18 points, Matilda Cabrini 8 points
Carey 50, Glenns Ferry 30
Halftime Carey 31, Glenns Ferry 17
Glenns Ferry: Jazmin Arevalo 11 points, Sahira Arevalo 8 points
Carey: Berenice Vargas 19 points, Jane Parke 13 points
Murtaugh 52, Shoshone 31
Halftime Murtaugh 31, Shoshone 18
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 12 points
Murtaugh: Adysyn Stanger 16 points, Courtney Jensen 16 points, Camila Rojos 11 points
Challis @Hagerman No report
Thursday’s Results
Wrestling Canyon Ridge 27, Minico 12
100: Alize Crystal (MINI) over (CARI) (For.) 114: Lizabeth Alamillo (MINI) over Eliza Heward (CARI) (Fall 1:43) 114: Lylah Lynch (CARI) over Aideliz Marin (MINI) (Dec 6-1) 132: Madison Pratt (CARI) over Jareth Arreola (MINI) (Fall 0:48) 132: Alpine Brown (CARI) over Cecilia Salinas (MINI) (Fall 5:22) 138: Kadee Haderlie (CARI) over Abigail Fernandez (MINI) (Fall 0:40) 235: Kihnamy Walter (CARI) over Quinsea Robinson (MINI) (Fall 3:35)
Minico 42, Canyon Ridge 30
106: Eli Stimpson (MINI) over Tristan Hempleman (CARI) (Fall 3:57) 113: Michael Pena (CARI) over Andrew Lopez (MINI) (Dec 6-5) 120: Landyn Schmidt (MINI) over Kaleb Hoffman (CARI) (Fall 2:30) 120: Landyn Schmidt (MINI) over Austin Thompson (CARI) (Fall 0:55) 120: Anthony Sandoval (MINI) over Krew Egan (CARI) (Fall 1:56) 132: Zane Serr (MINI) over Rylan Skaggs (CARI) (Fall 4:23) 132: Mason Bentley (CARI) over Adan Alvarado (MINI) (Fall 0:00) 152: Boady Baker (MINI) over Andrew Parker (CARI) (Fall 1:24) 152: Brodee Thomson (CARI) over Luis Lopez (MINI) (Dec 3-2) 160: Cale Baker (MINI) over Kaden Homolka (CARI) (Fall 1:06) 160: Caden Stearnes (CARI) over Justin Lopez (MINI) (Fall 0:59) 195: Ricardo Garcia (CARI) over Jaxon Wallace (MINI) (Fall 1:19) 220: Ivan Ibarra (CARI) over Jaxon Wallace (MINI) (Fall 1:32)
Saturday’s Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
Raft River @Dietrich
American Falls @Filer
Wells @Lighthouse Christian
Wilder @Murtaugh
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burley @Twin Falls
Shelley @Minico
Emmett @Canyon Ridge
Vallivue @Mountain Home
Filer @Preston
Wendell @Valley
Richfield @Raft River
Wells @Lighthouse Christian
Glenns Ferry @Shoshone
Wilder @Murtaugh
BOWLING
East Regional Invite Tough Guys Lanes
WRESTLING
Magic Valley Classic @Wendell
Madison Invitational @Rexburg Boys/Girls
J-Bird Tournament Girls
Spring Creek Invitational