Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

100: Alize Crystal (MINI) over (CARI) (For.) 114: Lizabeth Alamillo (MINI) over Eliza Heward (CARI) (Fall 1:43) 114: Lylah Lynch (CARI) over Aideliz Marin (MINI) (Dec 6-1) 132: Madison Pratt (CARI) over Jareth Arreola (MINI) (Fall 0:48) 132: Alpine Brown (CARI) over Cecilia Salinas (MINI) (Fall 5:22) 138: Kadee Haderlie (CARI) over Abigail Fernandez (MINI) (Fall 0:40) 235: Kihnamy Walter (CARI) over Quinsea Robinson (MINI) (Fall 3:35)

106: Eli Stimpson (MINI) over Tristan Hempleman (CARI) (Fall 3:57) 113: Michael Pena (CARI) over Andrew Lopez (MINI) (Dec 6-5) 120: Landyn Schmidt (MINI) over Kaleb Hoffman (CARI) (Fall 2:30) 120: Landyn Schmidt (MINI) over Austin Thompson (CARI) (Fall 0:55) 120: Anthony Sandoval (MINI) over Krew Egan (CARI) (Fall 1:56) 132: Zane Serr (MINI) over Rylan Skaggs (CARI) (Fall 4:23) 132: Mason Bentley (CARI) over Adan Alvarado (MINI) (Fall 0:00) 152: Boady Baker (MINI) over Andrew Parker (CARI) (Fall 1:24) 152: Brodee Thomson (CARI) over Luis Lopez (MINI) (Dec 3-2) 160: Cale Baker (MINI) over Kaden Homolka (CARI) (Fall 1:06) 160: Caden Stearnes (CARI) over Justin Lopez (MINI) (Fall 0:59) 195: Ricardo Garcia (CARI) over Jaxon Wallace (MINI) (Fall 1:19) 220: Ivan Ibarra (CARI) over Jaxon Wallace (MINI) (Fall 1:32)