District 5 cowboys and cowgirls competed at a rodeo Saturday in Shoshone.
Saturday's Results
BASEBALL
Declo 10, Wendell 5
Glenns Ferry vs Gem State Adventist Academy (no report)
SOFTBALL
Pocatello 13, Twin Falls 2 (Game 1)
Pocatello 7, Twin Falls 3 (Game 2)
Lighthouse Christian @Notus, (no report)
Scott Ray Malad Tournament
Bear Lake 12, Wendell 8
Teton 16, Wendell 4
Declo vs Bear Lake, (no report)
Declo vs Teton, (no report)
Friday's Results
SOFTBALL
Kimberly 16, Weiser 3 (Game 1)
WP - M. Kelsey 5 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, BB, 10 Ks
Kimberly hitting: A. Clark 4-4, HR, 2 2Bs, 4 R, 5 RBIs; M. Kelsey 2-4, R, 4 RBIs; B. Kohen 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SBs.
Kimberly 23, Weiser 10 (Game 2)
WP - A.Clark 7 IP, 8 Ks
Kimberly hitting: E. Hanchey 4-5, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 5 RBIs; M. Clark 4-6, 3 R, 3 RBIs, SB; J. Taylor 3-3, 2B, 2 BBs, 2 RBIs; A. Clark 2-6, 3B, 3 RBIs; M. Trappen 1-4, 2 BBs, 3 R, 2 RBIs.