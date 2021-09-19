Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday results
Results from Saturday's games versus the Wood River Wolverines in the local derby match in front of a very large, supportive crowd are as follows.
SVCS JV Girls' 0, Wood River 2
SVCS JV Boys' 0, Wood River 2
SVCS Varsity Girls' 0, Wood River 2
Sunday
The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats hosted the Wood River Wolverines in the local derby. The JV girls lost 2-0. The Varsity scored an own goal and had two goals called back for offsides for a 2-0 loss.
Player of the Game: Maya Lightner
The Cutthroats are 6-3-0 (6-1 league). They travel to Bliss on Monday.
SVCS Varsity Boys' 0, Wood River 2
Man of the Match: Junior Goalkeeper Blake Currey.
*Cutthroats are now 8-1 (7-0 league)
*Next up: Away vs Bliss on 9/20 5:45 p.m.
Monday Schedule
Girls Soccer
Burley @ Minico 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Home @ Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Wood River 6:00 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Burley @Minico 4:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School @Bliss 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Mountain Home 6:00 p.m.
Wood River @ Twin Falls 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
American Falls @ Filer 6:30 p.m.
ISDB @Camas County JV 5:00 p.m.
Gooding @Valley 7:00 p.m.
Hansen @Rockland 7:00 p.m.