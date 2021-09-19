Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday results

Results from Saturday's games versus the Wood River Wolverines in the local derby match in front of a very large, supportive crowd are as follows.

SVCS JV Girls' 0, Wood River 2

SVCS JV Boys' 0, Wood River 2

SVCS Varsity Girls' 0, Wood River 2

Sunday

The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats hosted the Wood River Wolverines in the local derby. The JV girls lost 2-0. The Varsity scored an own goal and had two goals called back for offsides for a 2-0 loss.

CUTTHROATS: 0

WOLVERINES: 2

Player of the Game: Maya Lightner

The Cutthroats are 6-3-0 (6-1 league). They travel to Bliss on Monday.

SVCS Varsity Boys' 0, Wood River 2

Man of the Match: Junior Goalkeeper Blake Currey.

*Cutthroats are now 8-1 (7-0 league)

*Next up: Away vs Bliss on 9/20 5:45 p.m.

Monday Schedule

