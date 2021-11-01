Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Tuesday, Nov. 2 Schedule
2021 Senior All-Star Volleyball @Twin Falls High School 6 p.m.
Red Team12 Willa Laski—M—Wood River
9 Charlie Loomis—DS/LIB —Wood River
8 Caroline Seaward—S/DS—Wood River
1 Riley Riebesell—M—Canyon Ridge
8 Alx Roe—OH—Gooding
10 Kiera Patterson—M—Gooding
6 Allie Wilson—OPP/DS—SVCS
Coach: Kristyn Rutland-Wood River
Blue Team5 Alexia Monson—S/OH—Filer
10 Camille Starley—OH—Filer
11 McKynlee Jacobs—M—Filer
2 Shari Tanner—S/OPP—Minico
9 Megan Sanderson—M—Minico
6 Marissa Stocking—LIB—Minico
15 Taylor Toral—OH—Jerome
3 Mackenzie Riley—M/OH—Richfield
Coach: Tanya Beard-Filer
Green Team11 Addison Fullmer—OH/LIB—Twin Falls
2 Madelyn Tingey—LIB/DS—Twin Falls
11 Lilly Waltman—M—Buhl
4 Taylor Svancara—DS—Buhl
3 Kadance Spencer—OH—Declo
6 Elle Brase—S—Declo
22 Halle Ramos—LIB—Castleford
Coach: Zenna Heward-Declo
Yellow Team1 Lynzey Searle—S—Burley
2 Sydney Searle—OH—Burley
5 Sydney Kelsey—OH—Kimberly
10 Piper Goff—OPP—Kimberly
3 Maysi Bright—LIB/DS—Kimberly
2 Justyce Schilz—M/OH—Valley
2 Addison Stoker—M/OH—Murtaugh
3 Jessica Zavala –S—Murtaugh
Coach: Lisa Nebeker-Murtaugh
SCHEDULE—1 Court
Red vs Blue
Green vs Yellow
Red vs Green
Blue vs Yellow
Red vs Yellow
Blue vs Green
One Game to 25 with a Cap of 30