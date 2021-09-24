Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Minico hosts Canyon Ridge and Burley hosts Pocatello on Friday.

Kimberly 49, Mountain Home 28

: KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs held a 35-0 lead at the half and extended the lead to 42-6 after three quarters.

Mountain Home put up a good fourth quarter with 22 points. The Bulldogs had 299 yards on offense (239 passing and 60 rushing) and the Tigers had 254 yards (149 passing and 105 rushing). Kimberly junior Race Widmier had 35 yards on the ground on 11 runs and caught a 20-yard pass from junior quarterback Heath Owens who finished 9-of-21 for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

Sophomore Gailin Bair had four receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns (12, 24 and 80 yards). Widmier had six tackles to lead the defense.

Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 0: DIETRICH – The Blue Devils held a 40-0 lead at the half over the Pilots and went on to win the non-conference game. Dietrich junior quarterback Cody Power had 218 yards passing, three touchdowns, 47 yards rushing with one touchdown. Senior Jett Shaw had five receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. Senior T-bo Hendrix had one touchdown catch for 70 yards. For the defense, senior Ashton Van Tassell had eight tackles. Dietrich is at Butte County on Friday.