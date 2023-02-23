Thursday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
1AD2 District Tournament
Richfield 44, Camas County 41 (OT)
Halftime Camas County 24, Richfield 23
Richfield: Jamon Fuchs 12 points, Clay Kent 10 points, Luke Dalton 8 points, Kobyn Benzeval 8 points
Camas County: Tristen Smith 18 points, Troy Smith 11 points and 7 rebounds, Emmett Palin 6 points,
1AD1 District Tournament
Castleford 48, Valley 42 (winner to state)
Halftime Castleford 26, Valley 19
Castleford: Santi Alvarado 17 points, Jayme Ramos 12 points
Valley: Nathan Christensen 10 points, Kyle Christensen 10 points, Daniel Juarez 10 points
Friday's Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A District Tournament
Game 9 – #3 Jerome @#1 Twin Falls, 6 p.m. (winner to state)
WRESTLING
State Championships @Ford Idaho Center, Nampa