Wednesday's Results

BASEBALL

Gooding 6, Filer 3

Twin Falls 11, Wood River 1

Wood River pitching: H Blair 1.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, K; J Uhrig 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; G Nilsen 1 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; L Hebert

Twin Falls pitching: N Hardesty 5 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 11 K; W Solosabal 1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K

Twin Falls batting: W Solosabal 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI, C Thompson 2-3, 3B, HR, 4 RBIs, G Ford 2-3, RBI, B Mahike 2-3

SOFTBALL

Gooding 5, Filer 2

Filer pitching: LP J Earl 5 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; C Mason

Filer batting: J Earl 1-3, R Carter 1-1, C Mason 1-3, N Mason 1-3, H Winegar 1-3

Gooding pitching: WP K Sliman 4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 K; M Durham 3 IP, 3 K

Gooding batting: M Durham 2-3, 2B, M Boyer 2-3, K Sliman 2-3, T McClain 2-3, RBI

Kimberly 14, Buhl 1

Kimberly pitching: T Bishop 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; M Kelsey 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

Kimberly batting: A Clark 4-4, 4 2B, M Clark 2-3, 3 RBIs, M Dille 4-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, M Trappen 2-3, RBI, M Kelsey 2-3, RBI

Buhl pitching: D Strickler 5 IP, 16 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Buhl batting: K Azevedo 2-2, 2B

Wendell 5, Declo 2

Declo pitching: K Koyle 6.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 11 K

Declo batting: L Mallory 3-4, S Wickel 2-4, RBI, A Peterson 2-3

Wendell pitching: B Comstock 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K

Wendell batting: A Clark 1-2, HR, RBI, J Duran 1-3, RBI, M Myers 1-3, RBI, J Wensink 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs

Notus @Glenns Ferry (canceled)

TENNIS

Minico 8, Jerome 4

Boys singles: No. 1 - Mattia Natale, Minico, def. Deacon Ellis, Jerome, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 - Payton Crandall, Minico, def. Chandler Couch, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0; No. 3 - Hendrix Smith, Minico, def. Sagen Smith, Jerome, 6-0, 6-1.

Girls singles: No. 1 - Elaina Heath, Minico, def. Naomi Johnson, Jerome, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8; No. 2 - Kylee Gibbons, Minico, def. Gracie Ellis, Jerome, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 - Evelynn Brown, Jerome, def. Jocelyn Victorino, Minico, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.

Boys doubles: No. 1 - Isaiah Steele/Porter Prescott, Jerome, def. Cooper Edwards/Crew Smith, Minico, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 ; No. 2 - Tucker Arthur/Isaac Patterson, Minico, def. Derek Dilworth/Kaden Rushing, Jerome, 6-2, 6-3.

Girls doubles: No. 1 - Bryleigh Merritt/Hallie Ellis, Jerome, def. Nayeli Rodriguez/Jamie Tanner, Minico, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Nicole Badachi Martinez/Karely Magana, Minico, def. Payano Tania/Yazdely Ibarra, Jerome, 6-2, 6-3.

Mixed doubles: No. 1 - Edie Payton/Ian Molina, Minico, def. Jamison Stoker/Morgan Evans, Jerome , 6-1 , 6-2; No. 2 - Faride Segundo Gonzalez/Raif Cockrell, Jerome, def. Emma Wittman/Casen Harman, Minico, 6-2, 6-4.

Twin Falls 12, Mountain Home 0

Boys singles: No. 1 - Mason Ward, Twin Falls, def. Gareth Brantley, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 - Levi Despain, Twin Falls, def. Roland Archuleta, Mountain Home, 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 - Blake Tingey, Twin Falls, def. Kent Clark, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-1.

Girls singles: No. 1 - Mazie Walter, Twin Falls, def. Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Lea Lambert, Twin Falls, def. Jacelyn Suprise, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0; No. 3 - Ellie Fuchs, Twin Falls, by default.

Boys doubles: No. 1 - Brett McQueen/Noah Cox, Twin Falls, def. Waylon Monasterio/Juan Arteaga Sedano, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 - Richard Steinacker/William Broadbent, Twin Falls, def. Benjamin Goldthorpe/Jesse Gallup, Mountain Home, 6-0 , 6-0.

Mixed doubles: No. 1 - Libby Traveller/Alexander Coates, Twin Falls, def. Ryan Fontes/Morgan Maule, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 - Millie Western/Schad Robison, Twin Falls, by default.

Girls doubles: No. 1 - Kate Swenson/Jadee Higley, Twin Falls, by default; No. 2 - Brooke Bingham/Hannah Tolley, Twin Falls, by default.

Tuesday's Results

TENNIS

Twin Falls 10, Canyon Ridge 2

Boys singles: No. 1 - Mason Ward, Twin Falls, def. Gavin Petersen, Canyon Ridge, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 - Chase Peterson, Canyon Ridge, def. Levi Despain, Twin Falls, 3-6, 3-6; No. 3 - Blake Tingey, Twin Falls, def. Ethan Williams, Canyon Ridge, 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (9).

Girls singles: No. 1 - Mazie Walter, Twin Falls, def. Emma Pierson, Canyon Ridge, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 - Ellie Fuchs, Twin Falls, def. Ellie Laymon, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 - Lea Lambert, Twin Falls, def. Abigail Branvold, Canyon Ridge, 6-2, 6-1.

Boys doubles: No. 1 - Noah Cox /Brett McQueen, Twin Falls, def. Jackson Greene/Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - William Broadbent/Richard Steinacker, Twin Falls, def. Ryker Memmott/Joseph Maxwell Bradbury, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-1.

Girls doubles: No. 1 - Breanna Williams/Emma Thompson, Canyon Ridge, def. Jadee Higley/Kate Swenson, Twin Falls, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10); No. 2 - Hannah Tolley/Brooke Bingham, Twin Falls, def. Hannah Kriwox/Fabby Ronquillo, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-4 .

Mixed doubles: No. 1 - Alexander Coates/Libby Traveller, Twin Falls, def. Asher Alexander/Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge, 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (3); No. 2 - Millie Western/Schad Robison, Twin Falls, def. Zachary Grover/Ruby Romney, Canyon Ridge, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Thursday's Schedule

BASEBALL

Marsh Valley @Jerome

Wilder@ Glenns Ferry

Minico @ Canyon Ridge

Firth @Declo

Mountain Home @Burley, DH

Wendell @ Century, DH

SOFTBALL

Preston @Burley

Glenns Ferry @ Wilder

Canyon Ridge @Minico, DH

Wood River @Twin Falls, DH

TENNIS

Canyon Ridge @Burley

Wood River @Mountain Home

Sun Valley Community School @Twin Falls

TRACK & FIELD

Filer/Wendell/Declo/Gooding/Buhl/Kimberly @Angie Wyatt, Filer

Glenns Ferry/Shoshone/Hansen/ Lighthouse Christian/Camas County @Jennifer Crystal Invite, Murtaugh

Wood River @Mountain Home