Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday Results
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 10, Burley 0
TWIN FALLS – The host Bruins beat the Bobcats at Sunway Soccer Complex on Saturday. Twin Falls goal scorers were sophomore Ava Schroeder (2), senior Abigail Williams (1), senior Madelyn McQueen (3), senior Chowder Bailey (2),junior Miranda Wilson (1),sophomore Tiffany Humpherys (1) and senior Tessa Nebeker (1). Shut out goes to goal keepers senior Reagan Rex and sophomore Sydney Jund. The Bruins host Mountain Home at 5:30 p.m. and Burley is at Canyon Ridge at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 0
SVCS goals by Campbell Spoor & Jack Verhaeghe
Men of the Match: Carter Sammis, Nils Galloway & Russell Stumph.
Cutthroats are now 6-0 (5-0 league)
Next up: Home vs Buhl at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Monday Schedule
Girls Soccer
Jerome @ Minico 4:30 p.m.
Burley @ Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.