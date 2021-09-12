Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday Results

TWIN FALLS – The host Bruins beat the Bobcats at Sunway Soccer Complex on Saturday. Twin Falls goal scorers were sophomore Ava Schroeder (2), senior Abigail Williams (1), senior Madelyn McQueen (3), senior Chowder Bailey (2),junior Miranda Wilson (1),sophomore Tiffany Humpherys (1) and senior Tessa Nebeker (1). Shut out goes to goal keepers senior Reagan Rex and sophomore Sydney Jund. The Bruins host Mountain Home at 5:30 p.m. and Burley is at Canyon Ridge at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.