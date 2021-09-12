 Skip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday Results

Girls Soccer

Twin Falls 10, Burley 0

TWIN FALLS – The host Bruins beat the Bobcats at Sunway Soccer Complex on Saturday. Twin Falls goal scorers were sophomore Ava Schroeder (2), senior Abigail Williams (1), senior Madelyn McQueen (3), senior Chowder Bailey (2),junior Miranda Wilson (1),sophomore Tiffany Humpherys (1) and senior Tessa Nebeker (1). Shut out goes to goal keepers senior Reagan Rex and sophomore Sydney Jund. The Bruins host Mountain Home at 5:30 p.m. and Burley is at Canyon Ridge at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Boys Soccer

Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 0

SVCS goals by Campbell Spoor & Jack Verhaeghe

Men of the Match: Carter Sammis, Nils Galloway & Russell Stumph.

Cutthroats are now 6-0 (5-0 league)

Next up: Home vs Buhl at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Monday Schedule

Girls Soccer

Jerome @ Minico 4:30 p.m.

Burley @ Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Home vs Twin Falls @ Sunway Soccer 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Canyon Ridge @ Burley 4:30 p.m.

Jerome @Minico 6:15 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Mountain Home 6 p.m.

 Volleyball

Sun Valley Community School @Dietrich 7 p.m.

Richfield @Twin Falls Christian Academy 5 p.m.

Carey @ Shoshone 7 p.m.

 

