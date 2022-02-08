Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Boys Basketball

Raft River 53, Shoshone 43: MALTA — The Trojans led the Indians 24-15 at the half in the home win. Seth Tracy had 18 points for Raft River and Korban Hansen had 11. Lad Hansen led Raft River with 10 rebounds and Kole Spencer had nine. Shoshone had three players in double figures with 17 points by Bryson Kerner and Kobyn Benzeval and Alex Taber each with 10.

Murtaugh 53, Glenns Ferry 38: GLENNS FERRY — Gage Peak scored 11 points for the Pilots and Bryce Sanford led the Red Devils with a game high 18 points.

Declo 64, Valley 61: DECLO — Kaden Ramsey with 15 points was the top scorer for Declo in the Canyon Conference home win. For Valley, Kyle Christensen was the leading scorer for the game with 26 points followed by Jadon Johnson with 13.

Kimberly 41, Filer 38 print: FILER — The Bulldogs led the host Wildcats 18-15 at the half in the SCIC battle won by the visiting Bulldogs. Joseph Bertap led Filer with 15 points and Jackson Cummins had 14 for Kimberly.

Castleford 39, Rockland 36: CASTLEFORD — Ethan Roland had 11 points for the Wolves in the home win over the Bulldogs.

Wendell @ Buhl Canceled

Girls Basketball

4A District

Canyon Ridge 56, Minico 48: TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks held the 12-10 edge after the first quarter over the Spartans and led 23-20 at the half. At the end of three, Canyon Ridge was still up 39-34. Minico closed to 51-48 with a minute remaining but a free throw and steal by Logan Roberts and a pair of free throws by Jordan Roberts in the last few seconds sealed the loser out win for the Riverhawks. Canyon Ridge had four players in double figures with Logan Roberts leading with 14 points followed by Lily Teske with 13, Jordan Roberts added 11 and Berkley Dille had 10. Carlie Latta led all players with a game high 26 points for Minico in the loss. No. 5 Canyon Ridge plays at No. 3 Twin Fall on Thursday at 7 p.m.

1AD2 District @ Shoshone

Richfield 39, Camas County 27: The Tigers led 24-17 over the Mushers at the half and 30-23 into the fourth quarter in the loser out game. Kasey Hendren had 11 points for Richfield followed by Tori Truman with 10. Ashly Botz finished with a double-double for Camas County with 14 points and 10 rebounds. No. 3 Richfield plays No. 1 Dietrich on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the second spot at state.

Carey 45, Dietrich 31: Carey was up 23-15 over Dietrich at the half and 27-25 after three quarters in the win of the1AD2 district championship game. Berenice Vargas led the Panthers with 13 points and Jane Parke tossed in 12. For the Blue Devils, Abby Hendricks finished with 10 points. Carey will be heading to the 1AD2 State Tournament at Nampa High School with the Panthers first game slated for 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 17. Dietrich plays Richfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. for second place and a trip to state.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Bowling

Girls District Singles @ Bowladrome 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Century @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Wood River @ Minico 7:30 p.m.

Richfield @ Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Carey @ Mackay 7:30 p.m.

Rimrock @ Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Jerome @ Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

3A District @ Filer

Game 6 - No. 2 Gooding @ No. 1 Filer 7 p.m. District Championship

2A District @ Declo

Game 4 – No. 2 Valley @ No. 1 Declo 7 p.m. District Championship

1ADI District @ Jerome

Game 9 – No. 1 Murtaugh vs No. 2 Oakley 7 p.m. Second Place to State

Wrestling

QUAD Canyon Ridge, Black Foot, Preston @ Twin Falls

