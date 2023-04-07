Friday’s Results
BASEBALL 28th annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic Tournament Buhl Field
Buhl 25, South Fremont 6
Bear Lake 5, Teton 4
South Fremont 7, Bear Lake 2
Buhl 18, Teton 2
Kimberly Field Kimberly 7, American Falls 4
Wood River 5, Sugar-Salem 2
Wood River 15, American Falls 0
Kimberly 5, Sugar-Salem 4
———
Wendell 14, Glenns Ferry 0
Wendell pitching: WP L McRoberts 5 IP, 8 K
Wendell batting: C Jones 2-3, 3B, E Thompson 2-3, RBI
Glenns Ferry pitching: LP P Martinez IP 3, H 6, R 13, ER 11, BB 8, K 4; A Mesillas 2 IP, 2H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K
Minico 16, Canyon Ridge 5 (6 innings)
Minico pitching: WP Z Salazar 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; D Robles 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Minico batting: O Pavkov 3-4, 3B, 2RBIs, S Chandler 2-2, 2B, 3RBIs, J Murphy 2-4, 2B, 3RBIs
Canyon Ridge pitching: C Capps 3,1 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; G White K Homolka
Canyon Ridge batting: C Robertson 1-1, 2B, G Aho 1-1, G White 1-3, 2B, RBI, C Waitley 1-3, 2 RBIs, S Anderson 1-3, 2 RBIs, K Homolka 1-3
SOFTBALL
15th annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic, Kimberly Tournament Field 1
Buhl 25, North Fremont 6
South Fremont 19, Filer 7
Kimberly 16, Teton 4
Declo 24, North Fremont 6
Kimberly 17, Wood River 0
Field 2
Declo 19, McCall-Donnelly 9
Wood River 12, Sugar-Salem 6
Sugar-Salem 8, Buhl 5
South Fremont 11, McCall-Donnelly 2
Teton 6, Filer 4
———
Wendell 8, Melba 7
Wendell pitching: B Comstock 7 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 13 BB, 12 K
Wendell batting: J Wensink 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, A Bunn 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs
Homedale 17, Mountain Home 0 (Game 1, 5 innings) Homedale 17, Mountain Home 0 (Game 2, 4 innings)
TENNIS
Gooding @Twin Falls (no report)
Sun Valley Community School @Wood River (no report)
TRACK & FIELD
Sun Valley Community School/Wood River/Mountain Home/Burley/Minico @Tim Dunne, Jerome (no report)
Canyon Ridge Meet (no report)
Thursday’s Results
TRACK & FIELD
Angie Wyatt @ Filer Magic Valley event winners
GIRLS – 3,200 meters: Olivia Wilson, Declo, 12:12.7; 100: Izzie Stockham, Gooding, 13.52; 800: Jessica Duran, Wendell, 2:31.9; 200: Izzie Stockham, Gooding, 27.30; 1,600: Jessica Duran, Wendell, 5:37.6; Pole vault: Izzie Stockham, Gooding; High jump: Shaelee Brackenbury, Declo.
BOYS – SMR: Wendell (Juan Flores, Nelson Frias, Eduardo Nieves and Justin Egbert), 3:56.71; 4x200 relay: Gooding (Porter Whiting, Andrew Gonzalez, Avery Seal and Samuel Kearl), 1:34.58; 100: Samuel Kearl, Gooding, 12.04; 4x100 relay: Wendell (Bodey Cutler, Yaison Frias, Eduardo Nieves and Nelson Frias), 46.73; 400: Avery Seal, Gooding, 53.53; 300 hurdles: Jackson Allen, Buhl, 42.81; 200: Avery Seal, Gooding, 24.19; Buhl; 4x400 relay: Buhl (Kaiden Villaro, Conner Sullivan, Dilon Summy and Julian Ruiz), 3:43.15; Triple jump: Jackson Allen, Buhl; Long jump: Kaiden Villaro, Buhl.
Saturday’s Schedule
BASEBALL
28th annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic Tournament Buhl Field
Bear Lake vs Buhl, 10 a.m.
Sugar-Salem vs American Falls, 12:15 p.m.
American Falls vs Teton, 2:30 p.m.
Sugar-Salem vs Buhl, 4:45 p.m.
Kimberly Field Teton vs Kimberly, 10 a.m.
South Fremont vs Wood River, 12:15 p.m.
Bear Lake vs Wood River, 2:30 p.m.
South Fremont vs Kimberly, 4:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
15th annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic, Kimberly Tournament Field 1
Teton vs McCall-Donnelly, 10 a.m.
Kimberly vs Declo, 11:45 a.m.
Wood River vs North Fremont, 1:30 p.m.
Kimberly vs South Fremont, 3:15 p.m.
North Fremont vs Filer, 5 p.m.
Field 2 Sugar-Salem vs Filer, 10 a.m.
Buhl vs South Fremont, 11:45 a.m.
Sugar-Salem vs McCall-Donnelly, 1:30 p.m.
Teton vs Buhl, 3:15 p.m.
Declo vs Wood River, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Minico @Pocatello
Sun Valley Community School vs. Mountain View, Boise
TRACK & FIELD
Twin Falls @Patriot Invite, Centennial HS
RODEO
District 6 @Filer