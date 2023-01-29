Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday's Results

WRESTLING

Girls

Big Mountain Invitational, Burley

100 pounds: Alize Crystal, Minico (18-7), placed third and scored 19 team points.

107: Alice Smith, Filer (31-5), placed third and scored 22.5 team points; Jasmin Fedaie, Canyon Ridge (18-13), placed fifth and scored 17 team points.

114: Cameron Francis, Twin Falls (23-11), placed sixth and scored 13 team points.

120: Macey Miller, Jerome (13-7), placed third and scored 18 team points; Madeline Hatchett, Glenns Ferry (2-2), placed fifth and scored 15 team points; Payton Brady, Twin Falls (11-15), placed sixth and scored 11 team points.

126: Lauren Henderhan, Filer (26-5), placed second and scored 26 team points; Kasia Hanks, Burley (16-2), placed third and scored 24 team points.

132: Lexeigh Dowd, Twin Falls (24-10), placed third and scored 24 team points; Madison Pratt, Canyon Ridge (24-17), placed sixth and scored 15 team points.

138: Diamondique Martinez, Burley (13-1), placed second and scored 26 team points; Jessica Jimenez, Wendell (12-9), placed fourth and scored 16 team points; Kadee Haderlie, Canyon Ridge (25-16), placed fifth and scored 13 team points.

145: Joanna Jimenez, Wendell (12-7), placed fifth and scored 15 team points.

152: Sophia Bradbury, Canyon Ridge (12-6), placed third and scored 18 team points; Kayla Angulo, Burley (5-4) placed fifth and scored 17 team points

165: Riana Walter, Canyon Ridge (28-7), placed second and scored 26 team points.

185: Josslyn Blair, Jerome (19-7), placed first and scored 30 team points; Gabby Shaddy, Filer (16-9), placed third and scored 20 team points; Kyla Gonzalez, Twin Falls (10-13), placed fourth and scored 14 team points; Sydney Oceguera, Jerome (10-10) placed fifth; Neveyha Salas, Jerome (2-9), placed sixth.

235: Kihnamy Walter, Canyon Ridge (18-8), placed second and scored 26 team points; Quinsea Robinson, Minico (17-7), placed fourth and scored 18 team points.

BOYS

Red Halverson Invitational, Minico

98 pounds: Mikael Teague, Minico (26-5), placed fourth and scored 16.5 team points; Henry Thomas, Glenns Ferry (29-7), placed fifth and scored 16.5 team points.

106: Greyson Molina, Minico (33-5), placed second and scored 20 team points; Gabe Muilenburg, Glenns Ferry (28-7), placed fourth and scored 18 team points.

113: Tristan Vega, Burley (16-3), placed 3rd and scored 21 team points.

120: Price Thomas, Glenns Ferry (37-8), placed third and scored 25 team points.

126: Jose Contreras, Minico (32-5), placed third and scored 22 team points; Kaiden Rubash, Jerome (32-4), placed fourth and scored 20 team points

132: Tucker Arthur, Minico (25-12), placed fifth and scored 16 team points

138: Joseph Terry, Minico (36-3), placed fourth and scored 20 team points.

145: Kale Osterhout, Minico (26-9), placed third and scored 16 team points.

160: Paxton Twiss, Minico (33-3), placed second and scored 25 team points.

170: Kyson Anderson, Minico (26-9), placed fourth and scored 17 team points.

182: Spencer Pease, Minico (23-5), placed second and scored 23 team points; James Noorlander, Twin Falls (28-9), placed sixth and scored 10 team points.

195: Preston Sonner-Cranney, Minico (27-2), placed first and scored 28 team points; Gavin Williamson, Jerome (30-2), placed third and scored 18 team points.

220: Garrett Vail, Minico (35-1), placed second and scored 24 team points.

285: Christian Janis, Twin Falls (28-10), placed second and scored 22 team points.

Monday's Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley @Wendell

ISDB @Camas County

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A District Tournament

Play-in game – #7 Wood River @#6 Burley, 7 p.m. (loser out)

3A District Tournament

Game 1 – #4 Gooding @#1 Filer, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – #3 Buhl @#2 Kimberly, 7 p.m.

1AD1 District Tournament

Game 1 – #10 Castleford @#7 Glenns Ferry, 6 p.m. (loser out)

Game 2 – #9 Hansen vs #8 Valley @Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m. (loser out)