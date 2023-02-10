Friday’s Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Falls 50, Mountain Home 41
Halftime Mountain Home 15, Twin Falls 9
Twin Falls: Jared Mix 18 points, Will Preucil 17 points
Mountain Home: Mo Brooks 20 points
Dietrich 72, Richfield 68
Halftime Richfield 36, Dietrich 23
Richfield: Luke Dalton 22 points, Kobyn Benzeval 11 rebounds, Lane Dilworth 9 rebounds
Dietrich: Cody Power 25 points, Brody Torgerson 18 points
Jerome 57, Burley 52
Halftime Jerome 36, Burley 25
Burley: Stockton Sheets 26 points, Jacob Williams 11 points
Jerome: Schuyler Mower 20 points, Josh Arevalo 9 points
Camas County 45, Rockland 41
Camas County: Troy Smith 15 points, 13 rebounds, 10 steals, Emmett Palan 15 points, Tristen Smith 12 points
Minico 53, Wood River 33
Halftime Minico 28, Wood River 13
Saturday’s Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Falls Christian Academy @Treasure Valley Baptist (Treasure Valley/Riverview Baptist)
1AD1 District Tournament
Game 1 – #9 Raft River @#8 Hansen, 7 p.m. (play-in game)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A District Tournament
Game 9 – Twin Falls @ Jerome, 7 p.m. (winner to state)
BOWLING
Northern Invite @Orchard Lanes, Lewiston