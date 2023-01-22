 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

  • 0

Saturday's Results

WRESTLING

Minico at Tiger Grizz Invitational @Skyline HS, Idaho Falls

98: Mikael Teague (24-5) placed 5th and scored 12 team points.

113: Andre Valero (35-2) placed 1st and scored 30 team points.

126: Jose Contreras (32-4) placed 1st and scored 30 team points.

138: Joseph Terry (35-2) placed 2nd and scored 26 team points; Cole Barendregt (33-7) placed 6th.

160: Paxton Twiss (33-3) placed 2nd and scored 23 team points.

170: Kyson Anderson (29-9) placed 5th and scored 22.5 team points.

182: Spencer Pease (25-5) placed 3rd and scored 20 team points; Freddy Martinez (25-8) placed 4th.

People are also reading…

195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (27-3) placed 3rd and scored 25.5 team points.

220: Garrett Vail (36-0) placed 1st and scored 31 team points.

Jan. 17 Results

BOWLING

Boys

North Valley Academy def. Jerome, 12-2

High games

NVA: Seth Harden, 232

Jerome: RJ Schuck, 154

Girls

North Valley Academy def. Jerome, 9-5

High games

NVA: Ozzy Rumple, 169

 

Monday's Schedule

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

 

American Falls @Gooding

 

Camas County @Wendell

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

Hansen @Raft River

 

Murtaugh @Castleford

 

Carey @Shoshone

 

Lighthouse Christian @Oakley

 

Valley @Glenns Ferry

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News