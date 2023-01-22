Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday's Results
WRESTLING
Minico at Tiger Grizz Invitational @Skyline HS, Idaho Falls
98: Mikael Teague (24-5) placed 5th and scored 12 team points.
113: Andre Valero (35-2) placed 1st and scored 30 team points.
126: Jose Contreras (32-4) placed 1st and scored 30 team points.
138: Joseph Terry (35-2) placed 2nd and scored 26 team points; Cole Barendregt (33-7) placed 6th.
160: Paxton Twiss (33-3) placed 2nd and scored 23 team points.
170: Kyson Anderson (29-9) placed 5th and scored 22.5 team points.
182: Spencer Pease (25-5) placed 3rd and scored 20 team points; Freddy Martinez (25-8) placed 4th.
195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (27-3) placed 3rd and scored 25.5 team points.
220: Garrett Vail (36-0) placed 1st and scored 31 team points.
Jan. 17 Results
BOWLING
Boys
North Valley Academy def. Jerome, 12-2
High games
NVA: Seth Harden, 232
Jerome: RJ Schuck, 154
Girls
North Valley Academy def. Jerome, 9-5
High games
NVA: Ozzy Rumple, 169
Monday's Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
American Falls @Gooding
Camas County @Wendell
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hansen @Raft River
Murtaugh @Castleford
Carey @Shoshone
Lighthouse Christian @Oakley
Valley @Glenns Ferry