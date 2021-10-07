Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Thursday, Oct. 7
Football
Kimberly 22, Wood River 8
HAILEY — The Bulldogs won the nonconference game over the Wolverines in a game that was ended at the half due to the weather. Kimberly had 220 total yards (183 passing and 37 rushing) and held Wood River to 91 yards (7 passing and 84 rushing). Kimberly senior quarterback Heath Owens finished 13-for-17 for 183 yards and tossed two scoring passes to sophomore Gatlin Bair for 5-yards. Sophomore Michael Goff rushed for 24 yards on eight carries including a 2-yard run for a score. Wood River scored on a 7-yard pass from sophomore Kyle Ipsen to junior Zack Dilworth.
Girls Soccer
Kimberly 12, Declo 0
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs had eight players score at least one goal in the home High Desert win over the Hornets. Kimberly was led by senior Madison Smith with four goals and senior Bella Osterman added two scores and also had an assist. Sophomore Ellie Stastny with one assist and one goal, sophomore Alli Stastny with an assist and one goal, freshman Hannah Baird one goal, senior Vivian Schutt with one assist and one goal, junior Monserrat Torres and sophomore Rachel Sanchez each added single goals and sophomore Ava Wyatt and junior Emily Ramirez each had assists.
Sun Valley Community School 5, Buhl 1
BUHL — Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer scored two goals and senior Tatum Minor, junior Maya Lightner and senior Saba Grossman had goals in the Cutthroats High Desert road win over the Indians. The Cutthroats end the regular season 12-4-0, 12-2-0. On Saturday, SVCS hosts the Bliss Bears in the opening round of the district tournament at 11 a.m.
Wendell 4, Bliss 1
BLISS — Wendell won their last High Desert Conference game with the victory over the host Bears. In the first half, junior Yoselin Acevedo scored on an assist by junior Olivia Emery. The Trojans continued to attack and pass the ball and another goal was added by junior Ali Orozco assisted by senior Nancy Lara. At the half, Wendell led 2-0. The Trojans had the kickoff in the second half. Yoselin Acevedo scored another goal assisted by junior Mia Lizarraga. The Bears were able to score their only goal on a counter-attack by junior Jennifer Rosales. Wendell responded with a goal by freshman Nayeli Juarez assisted by Ali Orozco. Wendell finishes conference 9-1-4.
“Wendell had great movement with the ball,” said Wendell coach Grace Silva.
Gooding 3, Filer 0
GOODING — The host Senators took the home High Desert Conference win over the Wildcats. All of Gooding’s goals came in the first half by freshman Maida Huber, senior Laura Thompson and senior Vanessa Reyes.
“Filer picked up the pace in the second half but we held on,” said Gooding coach Chris Thompson.
Boys Soccer
Bliss 4, Wendell 0
BLISS — The Bears won the High Desert match over the Trojans that was called with about 20 minutes remaining due to rain and lightening. Bliss scoring was led by junior Diego Amezcua with two goals followed by junior Rigo Magana and senior Ivan Estrada each with a goal.
“The defense played really well and the team passed the ball effectively,” said Bliss coach Brent Bjornn.
Sun Valley Community School 4, Buhl 1
BUHL — Junior Nils Galloway had two goals in the Cutthroats High Desert win over the host Indians. Sophomore Walker Pate and senior Braden Buchanan each added single goals for Sun Valley Community School. For Buhl, sophomore Alexis Alonso scored the only Buhl goal.
Kimberly 5, Declo 0
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs held the halftime lead of 2-0 in the High Desert match on goals by senior Marlon Rodriguez and junior Jackson Fisher. Kimberly added three goals in the second half with two by sophomore Brian Rodriguez and a header goal by junior Kade Bryant.
Gooding 4, Filer 2
GOODING — The Senators were led by senior Breken Clarke with three goals in the High Desert win over the Wildcats. Junior Andrew Gonzalez add the fourth Gooding goal. For Filer, seniors Ryan Pierce and Oscar Perez had the Wildcat goals.
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bruins picked up the road Great Basin Conference win over the Tigers, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16. Junior Camille Collins led Twin Falls with nine kills and sophomore Addison Nielsen finished with eight digs, 11 assists and four aces. Twin Falls travels to Wood River and Mountain Home is at Minico on Tuesday.
Declo 3, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Hornets won the Canyon Conference match over the host Trojans, 25-7, 25-17, 25-7. Declo hosts Kimberly and Wendell is at Valley on Tuesday.
Carey 3, Castleford 0
CAREY — The Panther got the home win over the Wolves, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14 in the Sawtooth Conference win. Castleford is at Richfield and Carey is at Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 3, Glenns Ferry 0
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils took a home win over the Pilot in the Snake River, 25-9, 25-12, 25-13. Glenns Ferry hosts Shoshone and Murtaugh hosts Raft River on Tuesday.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Hansen 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats are 6-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the home win over the Huskies, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23. Hansen hosts Dietrich and Sun Valley Community School hosts Carey on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Shoshone 1
SHOSHONE — The visiting Lions beat the Indians 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-11 in the Snake River match. Lighthouse Christian sophomore Ella DeJong recorded a double double with 18 kills and 16 digs and senior Aliea Blakeslee also finished with a double double of 16 kills and 13 digs. Sophomore Maddy Shetler dished out 36 assists. Junior Maddy Tabb had four service aces. For Shoshone, senior Dani Regalado had seven kills and freshman Melina Telez had 10. Lighthouse Christian hosts Oakley and Shoshone is at Glenns Ferry on Tuesday.
Dietrich 3, Camas County 0
DIETRICH — The host Blue Devils defeated the visiting Mushers, 25-17, 25-12, 25-8 in the Sawtooth match. Senior Jenna Christiansen led Dietrich with nine kills, sophomore Jessika Power had 20 assists and senior Tobi Hubert had a team high nine digs. Camas County is at Hagerman and Dietrich is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Richfield 3, Hagerman 0
RICHFIELD — The Tigers defeated the Pirates, 29-27, 2-20, 25-20 in the Sawtooth match. Hagerman hosts Camas County and Richfield hosts Castleford on Tuesday.
Oakley 3, Raft River 1
MALTA — The Hornets won the Snake River match, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20. Oakley junior Falon Bedke had 13 kills, junior Julia Magana finished with 31 digs, junior Lacee Power passed for 23 assists nd junior Sadie Williams had five blocks. Oakley is at Lighthouse Christian and Raft River is at Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 1
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks won at home defeating the Bobcats,25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19 in the Great Basin match. Burley is at Wood River and Canyon Ridge is at Jerome on Tuesday.
Minico 3, Jerome 0
JEROME — The Spartans won the road Great Basin match over the Tigers. Minico hosts Mountain Home and Jerome hosts Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Friday, Oct. 8 Schedule
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 3 - #4 Jerome @ #1 Twin Falls 2 p.m.
Game 4 - #3 Wood River @ #2 Canyon Ridge 3 p.m.
Game 5 - #6 Burley @ #5 Mountain Home 4 p.m. loser out
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 3 - #4 Wood River @ #1 Jerome 4 p.m.
Game 4 - #3 Canyon Ridge @ #2 Twin Falls 4 p.m.
Game 5 - #6 Burley @ #5 Minico 3 p.m. loser out
Football
Carey @ Camas County 4 p.m.
Castleford @ Shoshone 6 p.m.
Minico @ Jerome 7 p.m.
Burley @ Twin Falls 7 p.m.
Wendell @ Buhl 7 p.m.
Filer @ Gooding 7 p.m.
Nampa Christian @ Declo 7 p.m.
Oakley @ Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian @ Grace 7 p.m.
Murtaugh @ Raft River 7 p.m.
Wilder JV @ Hagerman 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Castleford @Twin Falls Christian Academy 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Burley High School Burley Invite @ Kasota Park 4 p.m