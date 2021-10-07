Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

BUHL — Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer scored two goals and senior Tatum Minor, junior Maya Lightner and senior Saba Grossman had goals in the Cutthroats High Desert road win over the Indians. The Cutthroats end the regular season 12-4-0, 12-2-0. On Saturday, SVCS hosts the Bliss Bears in the opening round of the district tournament at 11 a.m.

BLISS — Wendell won their last High Desert Conference game with the victory over the host Bears. In the first half, junior Yoselin Acevedo scored on an assist by junior Olivia Emery. The Trojans continued to attack and pass the ball and another goal was added by junior Ali Orozco assisted by senior Nancy Lara. At the half, Wendell led 2-0. The Trojans had the kickoff in the second half. Yoselin Acevedo scored another goal assisted by junior Mia Lizarraga. The Bears were able to score their only goal on a counter-attack by junior Jennifer Rosales. Wendell responded with a goal by freshman Nayeli Juarez assisted by Ali Orozco. Wendell finishes conference 9-1-4.