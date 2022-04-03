 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday, April 2 Results

Baseball

Twin Falls 19, Burley 0

Game 1 Nampa Christian 10, Gooding 0

Game 2 Nampa Christian 16, Gooding 0

Minico 11, Mountain Home 1

Filer/Kimberly/Wood River/Buhl/Bear Lake/Teton/American Falls/Sugar-Salem @27th Annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic

Buhl Field:

Buhl 8, Bear Lake 3

Wood River 11, Sugar-Salem 1

Wood River 19, Teton 0

Sugar-Salem 8, Buhl 2

Kimberly Field:

Kimberly 14, Teton 1

Filer 16, American Falls 1

Filer 24, Bear Lake 1

Kimberly 17, American Falls 0

Softball

Declo/Filer/Wood River/Kimberly/Buhl/McCall -Donnelly/Weiser/South Fremont/Shelley/ Sugar-Salem/Teton @14th Annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic

Field One:

Shelley 19, McCall 3

Weiser 13, Kimberly 5

Filer 18, Sugar-Salem 6

South Fremont 13, Kimberly 5

Sugar-Salem 15, Weiser 8

Field Two:

Wood River 12, South Fremont 4

Buhl 15, Teton 2 Wood River 10, Shelley 2 Buhl 17, McCall 2

Filer 22, Teton 3

