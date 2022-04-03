Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday, April 2 Results
Baseball
Twin Falls 19, Burley 0
Game 1 Nampa Christian 10, Gooding 0
Game 2 Nampa Christian 16, Gooding 0
Minico 11, Mountain Home 1
Filer/Kimberly/Wood River/Buhl/Bear Lake/Teton/American Falls/Sugar-Salem @27th Annual Buhl Mid-Season Classic
Buhl Field:
Buhl 8, Bear Lake 3
Wood River 11, Sugar-Salem 1
Wood River 19, Teton 0
Sugar-Salem 8, Buhl 2
Sugar-Salem 8, Buhl 2
Kimberly Field:
Kimberly 14, Teton 1
Filer 16, American Falls 1
Filer 24, Bear Lake 1
Kimberly 17, American Falls 0
Softball
Declo/Filer/Wood River/Kimberly/Buhl/McCall -Donnelly/Weiser/South Fremont/Shelley/ Sugar-Salem/Teton @14th Annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic
Field One:
Shelley 19, McCall 3
Weiser 13, Kimberly 5
Filer 18, Sugar-Salem 6
South Fremont 13, Kimberly 5
Sugar-Salem 15, Weiser 8
Field Two:
Wood River 12, South Fremont 4
Buhl 15, Teton 2 Wood River 10, Shelley 2 Buhl 17, McCall 2
Filer 22, Teton 3