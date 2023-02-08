Wednesday's Results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3A District Tournament
Filer 63, Buhl 23 (championship)
Halftime Filer 37, Buhl 11
Buhl: Aspen Eckert 9 points
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 19 points, Jas Earl 11 points,
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Falls 55, Minico 53
Halftime Twin Falls 24, Minico 15
Declo 62, Sun Valley Community School 32
Halftime Declo 27, Sun Valley Community School 18
Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 7 points, Jack Verhaeghe 9 points, Pingyl Wan 7 points, Auggie Rose 9 points
Declo: Bryson Allen 21 points
Richfield 59, Rimrock 56
Halftime Rimrock 28, Richfield 26
Richfield: Luke Dalton 26 points and 10 rebounds, Jamon Fuchs 11 points,
Victory Charter 59, Camas County 54
Halftime Victory Charter 28, Camas County 16
Camas County: Troy Smith 23 points, Emmett Palan 10 rebounds, Tristen Smith 10 points
Jerome 61, Wood River 48
Halftime Wood River 28, Jerome 24
Wood River: Cooper Fife 21 points, Korbin Heitzman 8 points
Jerome: Schuyler Mower 23 points, Ashton Peters 11 points, Josh Arevalo 13 points
Columbia 62, Mountain Home 54
Halftime Mountain Home 33, Columbia 27
Mountain Home: Jon Tetrault 11 points, Nick Fulbright 10 points
Canyon Ridge 88, Burley 57
Halftime Canyon Ridge 44, Burley 31
Canyon Ridge: Sam Lupumba 32 points, Kade McEntire 16 points
Burley: Ramsey Trevino 19 points
Oakley 49, Valley 39
Halftime Valley 27, Oakley 24
Valley: Kyle Christensen 14 points
Oakley: Isaac Cranney 16 points, Kyler Robinson 14 points
Carey 54, Murtaugh 39
Halftime Carey 27, Murtaugh 14
Murtaugh: Chance Worthington 9 points
Carey: Carsn Perkes 22 points and 13 rebounds
Glenns Ferry 60, Raft River 55 (OT)
Halftime Raft River 25, Glenns Ferry 20
Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 12 points and 14 rebounds, Aaron DeLeon 12 points, Landon Stuart 10 points
Raft River: Kuy Heaton 26 points and 16 rebounds, Tate Whitaker 14 points
Castleford 58, Lighthouse Christian 48
Lighthouse Christian: Hayato Yamada 21 points, Jack DeJong 10 points
Castleford: Santi Alvarado 13 points, Ethan Roland 16 points
Thursday's Schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A District Tournament
Game 7 – #3 Jerome @#1 Minico, 6:30 p.m. (championship Game - winner to state)
Game 8 – #4 Mountain Home @#2 Twin Falls, 6 p.m. (loser out)
1AD1 District Tournament
Game 15 –#2 Raft River vs #4 Carey @Jerome, 7 p.m. (winner to state)
1AD2 District Tournament
Game 6 – #2 Richfield vs #1 Dietrich @Gooding, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
District Team @Bowladrome, Twin Falls (Top Two B & G Awards)
WRESTLING
Kimberly/Declo @Buhl
Minico @Jerome