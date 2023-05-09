(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)
Tuesday's Results
BASEBALL
3A District Tournament
Consolation final: Gooding @Buhl, (winner to state, no report)
SOFTBALL
3A District Tournament
Consolation final: Gooding 5, Buhl 3 (winner to state)
2A District Tournament
Declo 5, Wendell 2 (winner to state)
WP - Katelynn Koyle 7 IP, 2 H, 15 Ks
Declo hitting: Saige Wickel 3-3, HR; Lilly Mallory 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Aspen Peterson 2-3
TENNIS
4A District Tournament @Twin Falls, (no report)
Wednesday's Schedule
BASEBALL
4A District Tournament
Consolation: Mountain Home @Wood River, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
4A District Tournament
Consolation: Wood River @Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
District Tournament @Twin Falls, 9 a.m.
GOLF
1A/2A District Tournament @93 Ranch Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
3A/2A Districts @Filer, 2 p.m.