Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Cross Country

The Twin Falls Boys finished in first place at the Canyon Ridge Invitational with 43 points. All seven runners finished in the top 22 with junior Stockton Stevens “turbo” winning the race with a time of 16:51. Sopho-more Russell Frampton had a season best time of 17:46 (8th) Tony Botch 18:07 (9th), James “machine” Wright 18:12 (10th), Trevor Walter 18:33 (16th), Jacob Stevens 18:49 (20th) and Zach Zaugg 18:52 PR (22nd).

The JV boys won their race with 29 points as they had 4 in the top 6 with Andrew Romanchenko 1st (18:51) Collin Rasmussen 2nd (19:05) Matthew Quiroz 4th (19:22) and William Kendall 6th (19:39).

The freshman boys won their race with 40 points as they were led by Preston Dopp 3rd overall 19:19, Adam Wright 7th 20:02 and Wyatt Rasmussen 8th 20:06.

The Twin Falls Girls also finished in first place at the Canyon Ridge Invitational with 25 points. The Lady Bruins were led by senior Abigail Robinson who had a great finish to win the race with a time of 20:26. Her fellow teammates performed extremely well sticking together. Freshman Nolan Dickerson was 6th overall at 21:20, Brittany Garling 10th at 21:37, Caysja Roberts 11th at 21:35, Jenna Bingham 12th at 21: 40, Meisha Bingham 14th at 22:14 and McKenna Dobbs 27th at 23:26.