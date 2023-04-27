(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)
Thursday’s Results
BASEBALL
Canyon Ridge @Jerome, (no report)
Declo @Gooding, (no report)
Garden Valley @Glenns Ferry, (no report)
SOFTBALL
Minico @Burley, DH, (no report)
Jerome @Canyon Ridge, (no report)
Filer @Kimberly, (no report)
Declo @Gooding, (no report)
Wendell @Melba, (no report)
Glenns Ferry @Garden Valley, (no report)
GOLF
Kimberly @Snake River Invitational, Blackfoot GC
Kimberly won the boys and girls team titles with scores of 323 and 361, respectively. The Filer boys placed third.
Kimberly placers: (Boys) - 1. Toby Heider 72; 3. (tie) Jameson Harper and Joe Hopkins, 80. (Girls) - 1. (tie) Ellie Stastny and Ali Stastny, 85; 3. Ava Harper, 89
TENNIS
Burley @Minico, (no report)
Gooding @Mountain Home, (no report)
Twin Falls @Canyon Ridge, (no report)
Jerome @Wood River/Community School, (no report)
TRACK & FIELD
Wendell/Declo/Gooding/Buhl/Kimberly/Filer @Dairymans Invite, Wendell, (no report)
Friday's Schedule
BASEBALL
Minico @Burley, 4:30 p.m.
Kimberly @Fruitland, 6 p.m.
Jerome @Canyon Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Buhl @Homedale, DH
Mountain Home @Wood River, DH
Glenns Ferry @Declo
Wendell @Nampa Christian, DH
SOFTBALL
Minico @Burley, DH
Canyon Ridge @Jerome, 3:30 p.m.
Buhl @Homedale, DH
Wood River @Mountain Home, DH
TENNIS
Wood River/Twin Falls @Capital Invite
TRACK & FIELD
Wood River/Burley/Canyon Ridge @Tiger/Grizz Invite, Idaho Falls, 2 p.m.
Twin Falls/Minico/Kimberly/Jerome @Skyview Invite