(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)
Monday's Results
BASEBALL
Twin Falls 11, Jerome 1
WP: C. Avram 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
Twin Falls batting: N. Hardesty 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs; C. Thompson 2-3, 2 2Bs, 2 R, 3 RBIs; W. Solosabal 1-3, 2 R, 2 SBs.
Canyon Ridge-Wood River (no report)
Buhl-Declo (no report)
Wendell-Gooding (no report)
Glenns Ferry-Gem State Adventist Academy (no report)
SOFTBALL
People are also reading…
Canyon Ridge-Wood River (no report)
Wendell-Gooding (no report)
Garden Valley-Lighthouse Christian (no report)
GOLF
Kimberly @Canyon Springs
Boys team scores: 1. Kimberly 314; 2. Buhl 341; 3. American Falls 343; 4. Filer 348; 5. Snake River 351; 6. Bear Lake 356; 7. Teton 369; 8. Marsh Valley 406; 9. South Fremont 414; 10. Sugar-Salem 430.
Boys top 3: 1. (tie) Toby Heider, Kimberly, and Kyler Kelly, Buhl, 72; 3. Hudson Reinke, Filer, 75.
Girls team scores: 1. Kimberly 396; 2. Teton 416; 3. Filer 420; 4. Buhl 426; 5. Snake River 454; 6. Bear Lake 470; 7. Marsh Valley 557.
Girls top 3: 1. (tie) Ellie Stastny, Kimberly, and Story Poppay, 86; 3. Addison Slivinski, Bear Lake, 88.
Valley/Lighthouse Christian/Declo/Carey/Wendell @Ranch 93 (no report)
TENNIS
Minico @Gooding (no report)
Twin Falls @Burley (no report)
Tuesday's Schedule
BASEBALL
Minico @Mountain Home
Horseshoe Bend @Glenns Ferry
Twin Falls @Summit, Highland
Filer @Kimberly, DH
SOFTBALL
Declo @Soda Springs
Glenns Ferry @Horseshoe Bend
Buhl @Canyon Ridge, DH
Filer @ Kimberly, DH
Mountain Home @Minico, DH
Twin Falls @Burley, DH
GOLF
Kimberly/Buhl/Wendell/Gooding/Castleford/Filer @Pleasant Valley, Kimberly JV
TENNIS
Minico @Wood River
Burley @Pocatello
Jerome @Twin Falls
Mountain Home @Canyon Ridge
TRACK & FIELD
Shoshone @Bliss Host, ISDB