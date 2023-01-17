 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAGIC VALLEY PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday’s Results

BOYS BASKETBALL Mountain Home @ Twin Falls

(Moved to Jan. 21)

Oakley 44, Murtaugh 42

Halftime Oakley 26, Murtaugh 23

Oakley: Isaac Cranney 9 points, Braig Bench 11 points

Murtaugh: Bryce Sanford 14 points, Chandler Jones 12 points

Carey 49, Sun Valley Community School 15

Halftime Carey 27, Sun Valley Community School 9

Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 11 points

Carey: Carson Perkes 22 points and 13 rebounds

Camas County 81, Dietrich 77

Halftime Dietrich 45, Camas County 39

Camas County: Emmett Palan 20 points, Troy Smith 17 points

Dietrich: Cody Power 24 points, Hayden Astle 18 points

Jerome 63, Burley 59

Halftime Jerome 36, Burley 20

Jerome: Schuyler Mower 27 points

Burley: Ramsey Trevino 17 points, Stockton Sheets 16 points

Wood River 41, Minico 30

Halftime Wood River 18, Minico 17

Minico: JT Garza 10 points

Wood River: Cooper Fife 15 points, Gage Wilson 9 points

Filer 59, Wendell 33 Halftime Filer 24, Wendell 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenns Ferry 45, Hansen 33

Dietrich 58, Camas County 14

Halftime Dietrich 39, Camas County 4

Camas County: Bre Ashmead 11 points

Dietrich: Paje Van Tassell 12 points, Saige Hubert 10 points, Jessica Power 7 rebounds

Oakley 45, Murtaugh 38 (OT)

Halftime Oakley 25, Murtaugh 17

Oakley: Falon Bedke 14 points, Addie Mitton 11 points

Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 9 points, Adysyn Stanger 9 points

Lighthouse Christian 43, Shoshone 23

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 18, Shoshone 12

Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 15 points, Bele Rogers 12 points

Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 11 points and 11 rebounds

Raft River 84, Castleford 12

Halftime Raft River 57, Castleford 6

Raft River: Logan Jones 15 points, Reagan Jones 14 points, Jessi Knudsen 12 points, Caroline Schumann 12 points, Libby Boden 10 points

Castleford: Mehta Matkovich 4 points

Filer 52, Kimberly 49

Halftime Kimberly 22, Filer 22

Kimberly: Kelsey Stanger 18 points and 9 rebounds, Macy Dille 10 points and 9 rebounds, Mekell Wright 9 points and 15 rebounds

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 14 points, Jas Earl 13 points, Bella Jones 13 points

Richfield 45, Hagerman 16

Richfield: Shelby Jones 17 points

Hagerman: Annaleise Coit 8 points

Gooding 38, Buhl 32

Halftime Buhl 19, Gooding 18

Gooding: Izzy Stockham 11 points, Audrey Schilder 11 points

Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 8 points

Declo 45, Wendell 22

Halftime Declo 28, Wendell 8

Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 9 points

Declo: Lilly Mallory 13 points, Katelynn Koyle 10 points

Carey 52, Valley 30

Halftime Carey 22, Valley 16

Carey: Jane Park 24 points

Valley: Lexi Huettig 10 points

Wednesday’s Schedule BOYS BASKETBALL Carey @Hansen Richfield @Hagerman Lighthouse Christian @Valley Shoshone @Oakley Raft River @Murtaugh Castleford @Glenns Ferry Declo @Gooding Wendell @Bliss GIRLS BASKETBALL Burley @Mountain Home Minico @Jerome Wood River @Canyon Ridge American Falls @Buhl Declo @Gooding Wendell @Bliss Pocatello @Twin Falls BOWLING Wendell vs Minico/Burley/Declo @Snake River WRESTLING

Tri Twin Falls/Wood River @Burley

Pocatello/Canyon Ridge @Declo

Kimberly/West Side @Minico

