Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday’s Results
BOYS BASKETBALL Mountain Home @ Twin Falls
(Moved to Jan. 21)
Oakley 44, Murtaugh 42
Halftime Oakley 26, Murtaugh 23
Oakley: Isaac Cranney 9 points, Braig Bench 11 points
Murtaugh: Bryce Sanford 14 points, Chandler Jones 12 points
Carey 49, Sun Valley Community School 15
Halftime Carey 27, Sun Valley Community School 9
Sun Valley Community School: Beckett Gates 11 points
Carey: Carson Perkes 22 points and 13 rebounds
Camas County 81, Dietrich 77
Halftime Dietrich 45, Camas County 39
Camas County: Emmett Palan 20 points, Troy Smith 17 points
Dietrich: Cody Power 24 points, Hayden Astle 18 points
Jerome 63, Burley 59
Halftime Jerome 36, Burley 20
Jerome: Schuyler Mower 27 points
Burley: Ramsey Trevino 17 points, Stockton Sheets 16 points
Wood River 41, Minico 30
Halftime Wood River 18, Minico 17
Minico: JT Garza 10 points
Wood River: Cooper Fife 15 points, Gage Wilson 9 points
Filer 59, Wendell 33 Halftime Filer 24, Wendell 17
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenns Ferry 45, Hansen 33
Dietrich 58, Camas County 14
Halftime Dietrich 39, Camas County 4
Camas County: Bre Ashmead 11 points
Dietrich: Paje Van Tassell 12 points, Saige Hubert 10 points, Jessica Power 7 rebounds
Oakley 45, Murtaugh 38 (OT)
Halftime Oakley 25, Murtaugh 17
Oakley: Falon Bedke 14 points, Addie Mitton 11 points
Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 9 points, Adysyn Stanger 9 points
Lighthouse Christian 43, Shoshone 23
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 18, Shoshone 12
Lighthouse Christian: Jordan Wolverton 15 points, Bele Rogers 12 points
Shoshone: Karlie Chapman 11 points and 11 rebounds
Raft River 84, Castleford 12
Halftime Raft River 57, Castleford 6
Raft River: Logan Jones 15 points, Reagan Jones 14 points, Jessi Knudsen 12 points, Caroline Schumann 12 points, Libby Boden 10 points
Castleford: Mehta Matkovich 4 points
Filer 52, Kimberly 49
Halftime Kimberly 22, Filer 22
Kimberly: Kelsey Stanger 18 points and 9 rebounds, Macy Dille 10 points and 9 rebounds, Mekell Wright 9 points and 15 rebounds
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 14 points, Jas Earl 13 points, Bella Jones 13 points
Richfield 45, Hagerman 16
Richfield: Shelby Jones 17 points
Hagerman: Annaleise Coit 8 points
Gooding 38, Buhl 32
Halftime Buhl 19, Gooding 18
Gooding: Izzy Stockham 11 points, Audrey Schilder 11 points
Buhl: Meghan Montgomery 8 points
Declo 45, Wendell 22
Halftime Declo 28, Wendell 8
Wendell: Tanli LeMoyne 9 points
Declo: Lilly Mallory 13 points, Katelynn Koyle 10 points
Carey 52, Valley 30
Halftime Carey 22, Valley 16
Carey: Jane Park 24 points
Valley: Lexi Huettig 10 points
Wednesday’s Schedule BOYS BASKETBALL Carey @Hansen Richfield @Hagerman Lighthouse Christian @Valley Shoshone @Oakley Raft River @Murtaugh Castleford @Glenns Ferry Declo @Gooding Wendell @Bliss GIRLS BASKETBALL Burley @Mountain Home Minico @Jerome Wood River @Canyon Ridge American Falls @Buhl Declo @Gooding Wendell @Bliss Pocatello @Twin Falls BOWLING Wendell vs Minico/Burley/Declo @Snake River WRESTLING
Tri Twin Falls/Wood River @Burley
Pocatello/Canyon Ridge @Declo
Kimberly/West Side @Minico