Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Thursday’s results
Baseball
Game 1 Filer 13, Mountain Home 4
Game 2 Filer 13, Mountain Home 3
Jerome/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley @Bucks Bag TBA
Kuna 6, Twin Falls 3 @Capital: The Bruins lost in six innings due to time limit. Luke Moon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jace Mahlke 2-for-3 with a double. Twin Falls lost despite out-hitting Kuna six to five. Nolan Hardesty was the pitcher of record getting the loss going five innings. He gave up six runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
Capital 9, Twin Falls 7 @Capital: The Bruins fell short 9-7 after 4 1/2 innings due to time limit. Calvry Leiser recorded the loss on the mound giving up three runs on one hit with three walks. Wyatt Solosabal 2-for-3 including a double, triple and one RBI. Ortho Savage was 1-for-2 with a double. The Bruins gave up 10 walks and committed two errors. The Bruins play Bonneville at 3 Friday at Bishop Kelly.
People are also reading…
Marsh Valley 4, Wood River 2 @Borah
Thunder Ridge 10, Wood River 3 @Borah
Bishop Kelly 17, Burley 0 @Bishop Kelly
Jerome 8, Moscow 6 @Owyhee
Owyhee 6, Jerome 2 @Owyhee
Middleton 1, Minico 0 @Capital
Capital 8, Minico 3 @Capital
Vallivue 12, Canyon Ridge 4 @Vallivue
Friday’s schedule
Baseball
Jerome/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley @Bucks Bag TBA
Wood River vs Caldwell 10:30 a.m. @Capital
Wood River vs Nampa Christian 3:30 p.m. @Boise
Twin Falls vs Bonneville 3:30 p.m. @Bishop Kelly
Jerome vs Ridgevue 1 p.m. @Capital
Burley vs Homedale 1 p.m. @Vallivue
Burley vs Vallivue 3:30 p.m. @Vallivue
Minico vs Vallivue 6 p.m. @Vallivue
Canyon Ridge vs Middleton 1 p.m. @Skyview
Canyon Ridge vs Skyview 3:30 p.m. @Skyview
Softball
Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Gooding @Win The Pitch, Nampa
Gooding vs Caldwell 11 a.m. Vallivue Varsity Field
Gooding vs Weiser 1 p.m. Vallivue Varsity Field
Canyon Ridge vs Emmett 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Vallivue JV Field
Canyon Ridge vs Vallivue 3 p.m. Vallivue Varsity Field
Mountain Home vs Mountain View 10 a.m. Eagle JV Field
Mountain Home vs Eagle noon Eagle Varsity Field
Jerome vs Columbia 11 a.m. @Meridian Varsity Field
Jerome vs Payette 3 p.m. @Meridian Varsity Field
Wood River vs Ontario 1 p.m. @Meridian JV Field
Wood River vs Centennial 5 p.m. @Meridian JV Field
Twin Falls vs Lakeland 3 p.m. @Ridgevue Varsity Field
Twin Falls vs Homedale 5 p.m. @Ridgevue Varsity Field