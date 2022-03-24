Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Thursday’s results

Baseball

Kuna 6, Twin Falls 3 @Capital: The Bruins lost in six innings due to time limit. Luke Moon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jace Mahlke 2-for-3 with a double. Twin Falls lost despite out-hitting Kuna six to five. Nolan Hardesty was the pitcher of record getting the loss going five innings. He gave up six runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks.