Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Thursday’s results

Baseball

Game 1 Filer 13, Mountain Home 4

Game 2 Filer 13, Mountain Home 3

Jerome/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Minico/Burley @Bucks Bag TBA

Kuna 6, Twin Falls 3 @Capital: The Bruins lost in six innings due to time limit. Luke Moon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jace Mahlke 2-for-3 with a double. Twin Falls lost despite out-hitting Kuna six to five. Nolan Hardesty was the pitcher of record getting the loss going five innings. He gave up six runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

Capital 9, Twin Falls 7 @Capital: The Bruins fell short 9-7 after 4 1/2 innings due to time limit. Calvry Leiser recorded the loss on the mound giving up three runs on one hit with three walks. Wyatt Solosabal 2-for-3 including a double, triple and one RBI. Ortho Savage was 1-for-2 with a double. The Bruins gave up 10 walks and committed two errors. The Bruins play Bonneville at 3 Friday at Bishop Kelly.

Marsh Valley 4, Wood River 2 @Borah

Thunder Ridge 10, Wood River 3 @Borah

Bishop Kelly 17, Burley 0 @Bishop Kelly

Jerome 8, Moscow 6 @Owyhee

Owyhee 6, Jerome 2 @Owyhee

Middleton 1, Minico 0 @Capital

Capital 8, Minico 3 @Capital

Vallivue 12, Canyon Ridge 4 @Vallivue

Friday’s schedule

Baseball

Wood River vs Caldwell 10:30 a.m. @Capital

Wood River vs Nampa Christian 3:30 p.m. @Boise

Twin Falls vs Bonneville 3:30 p.m. @Bishop Kelly

Jerome vs Ridgevue 1 p.m. @Capital

Burley vs Homedale 1 p.m. @Vallivue

Burley vs Vallivue 3:30 p.m. @Vallivue

Minico vs Vallivue 6 p.m. @Vallivue

Canyon Ridge vs Middleton 1 p.m. @Skyview

Canyon Ridge vs Skyview 3:30 p.m. @Skyview

Softball

Jerome/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Gooding @Win The Pitch, Nampa

Gooding vs Caldwell 11 a.m. Vallivue Varsity Field

Gooding vs Weiser 1 p.m. Vallivue Varsity Field

Canyon Ridge vs Emmett 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Vallivue JV Field

Canyon Ridge vs Vallivue 3 p.m. Vallivue Varsity Field

Mountain Home vs Mountain View 10 a.m. Eagle JV Field

Mountain Home vs Eagle noon Eagle Varsity Field

Jerome vs Columbia 11 a.m. @Meridian Varsity Field

Jerome vs Payette 3 p.m. @Meridian Varsity Field

Wood River vs Ontario 1 p.m. @Meridian JV Field

Wood River vs Centennial 5 p.m. @Meridian JV Field

Twin Falls vs Lakeland 3 p.m. @Ridgevue Varsity Field

Twin Falls vs Homedale 5 p.m. @Ridgevue Varsity Field

