Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Volleyball tournaments

Tuesday results
Volleyball
Great Basin 7
District TournamentCanyon Ridge 3, Minico 0: TWIN FALLS — No. 4 Canyon Ridge eliminated No. 5 Minico from the Great Basin 7 District Tournament, 25-18, 26-24, 25-18. Freshman Jordann Noorlander had 10 kills, sophomore Maddie Bland with 10 kills, junior Chiara Steel had 23 assists and Maddy Eggerth had 17 digs. Canyon Ridge will play No. 3 Burley on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at Wood River in a loser-out game.
3A District TournamentKimberly 3, Filer 0: KIMBERLY — No. 1 Kimberly downed No. 2 Filer, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25 in the 3A District Tournament advancing to the district tournament title game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Senior Sydney Kelsey had eight kills and 14 digs for the Bulldogs. Junior Kelsy Stanger had eight kills and junior Eliza Anderson had seven kills. Freshman Mallory Kelsey had three blocked stuffs, junior Jessie Perron had 12 digs and senior Maysi Bright had 13 digs. Sophomore Kadrian Klinger had 24 assists and senior Demi Vega had 12.
Gooding 3, Buhl 0: KIMBERLY — No. 3 Gooding eliminated No. 4 Buhl from the 3A District Tournament, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13.
Filer 3, Gooding 2: KIMBERLY — Neither No. 2 Filer nor No. 3 Gooding were ready for the season to end in the loser-out match as the two teams battled through the five-set match. In the end, the Wildcats came out with the win, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 13-25, 15-8 over the Senators in the 3A District Tournament. Filer will play Kimberly on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the district championship game.
2A District TournamentValley 3, Wendell 1
DECLO — No. 2 Valley defeated No. 3 Wendell, 25-23, 25-15, 18-25, 25-14 in the 2A District Tournament. Wendell will play Valley on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Declo 3, Valley 0: DECLO — Top-seeded Declo beat No. 2 Valley in the 2A District Tournament, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24. Declo senior Ella Gibby had seven kills. Declo will play the Valley-Wendell winner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.in the district championship game.
1ADII District TournamentDietrich 3, Hagerman 2
SHOSHONE — Two five-set matches in two days for the No. 3 Dietrich. The Blue Devils lost the battle to Hansen Monday night but managed to pull out the 27-29, 25-13, 25-14, 13-25, 15-13 elimination match win over No. 4 Hagerman in the 1ADII District Tournament. Dietrich senior Jenna Christiansen and junior Hailey Astle each had 11 kills. Sophomore Jessika Power had 31 assists and senior Layla Von Berndt led the Blue Devils with 29 digs. Dietrich will play Richfield Thursday in a loser-out match at 6 p.m.
Richfield 3, Sun Valley Community School 1: SHOSHONE — No. 2 Richfield defeated No. 1 Sun Valley Community School in the loser-out match of the 1ADII District Tournament, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21. Richfield junior Maddyson Jones had 18 assists, freshman Kallee Hendren had 19 service points and sophomore Kasey Hendren had 15 kills. Richfield will play Dietrich in a loser-out game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Carey 2, Hansen 1 unfinished: SHOSHONE — No. 5 Carey and No. 7 Hansen battled for the district championship title and were not completed by deadline. Carey led 2 sets (25-20, 28-26) to 1 set (25-10) for Hansen. The Carey-Hansen loser will play the Dietrich-Richfield winner on Thursday for the No. 2 seed to state.
1ADI District TournamentLighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 0: HAZELTON — No. 3 Lighthouse Christian eliminated No. 5 Raft River from the 1ADI District Tournament, 25-19, 25-11, 26-24.
Shoshone 3, No. 6 Glenns Ferry 0: HAZELTON — No. 4 Shoshone dropped No. 6 Glenns Ferry from the 1ADI District Tournament, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15. Shoshone senior Dani Regalado had 17 kills, junior Karlie Chapman had 25 assists and sophomore Justice Kelly had five blocks.
Murtaugh 3, Oakley 0: HAZELTON — No. 1 Murtaugh notched a spot in the district championship game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with the 25-14, 25-20, 27-25 win over No. 2 Oakley. The Hornets will play Lighthouse Christian Shoshone winner Thursday at 6 p.m.
“(We) punched our ticket to state for the first time in 18 years. We are excited to play for the District Championship on Thursday,” said Murtaugh coach Lisa Nebek.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Shoshone 2 HAZELTON — No. 3 Lighthouse Christian and No. 4 Shoshone were pushed to a five-set finish in the 1ADI District Tournament loser-out match. The two teams were tied at two sets each, 25-22 S, 25-22 S, 25-23 LC, 25-9 LC before Lighthouse Christian took the final win, 15-13. Lighthouse Christian will play Oakley on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out match and the winner will play in district championship game against Murtaugh at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 schedule
Volleyball
3A District Tournament @ Kimberly
Game 6 – #1 Kimberly vs #2 Filer 6 p.m.
Game 7 – IF
2A District Tournament @ Declo
Game 3 – #2 Valley vs #3 Wendell, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 – #1 Declo vs Winner Game 3, 7 p.m. District Champion
Cross-county
Gooding HS Districts @ Gooding GC 2 p.m.
Swimming
Twin Falls High School @ TF City Pool 3 p.m.