Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Volleyball tournaments

Carey 2, Hansen 1 unfinished: SHOSHONE — No. 5 Carey and No. 7 Hansen battled for the district championship title and were not completed by deadline. Carey led 2 sets (25-20, 28-26) to 1 set (25-10) for Hansen. The Carey-Hansen loser will play the Dietrich-Richfield winner on Thursday for the No. 2 seed to state.

1ADI District TournamentLighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 0: HAZELTON — No. 3 Lighthouse Christian eliminated No. 5 Raft River from the 1ADI District Tournament, 25-19, 25-11, 26-24.

Shoshone 3, No. 6 Glenns Ferry 0: HAZELTON — No. 4 Shoshone dropped No. 6 Glenns Ferry from the 1ADI District Tournament, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15. Shoshone senior Dani Regalado had 17 kills, junior Karlie Chapman had 25 assists and sophomore Justice Kelly had five blocks.

Murtaugh 3, Oakley 0: HAZELTON — No. 1 Murtaugh notched a spot in the district championship game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with the 25-14, 25-20, 27-25 win over No. 2 Oakley. The Hornets will play Lighthouse Christian Shoshone winner Thursday at 6 p.m.

“(We) punched our ticket to state for the first time in 18 years. We are excited to play for the District Championship on Thursday,” said Murtaugh coach Lisa Nebek.