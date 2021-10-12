Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Volleyball, girls soccer, boys soccer; plus Wednesday's schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 12 Results
Girls Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Kimberly 2, Buhl 1
KIMBERLY - No. 4 Buhl took the lead early in the game over No. 1 Kimberly with a quick goal by senior Aileen Verduzco on an assist by junior Rachel Guzman. The Bulldogs responded with two goals, one by senior Madison Smith and then another by sophomore Abby Blunt with senior Bella Osterman assisting on both goals. The second half was scoreless leaving the Bulldogs ahead at final whistle 2-1. Kimberly will host No. 2 Sun Valley Community School in the District Championship Game on Thursday at 4 p.m. No. 4 Buhl will travel to No. 3 Wendell on Thursday in a loser out game at 4 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School 2, Wendell 0
SUN VALLEY - The No. 2 Cutthroats hosted the No. 3 Trojans in a district semifinal and goals by junior Maya Lightner and sophomore Mia Hansmeyer with an assist by sophomore Scarlet Rixon gave SVCS the win. The Cutthroats (14-4-0, 14-2 league) will travel to No. 1 Kimberly for the District Championship Game on Thursday at 4 p.m. (State Birth #1 Seed) No. 3 Wendell will host No. 4 Buhl on Thursday in a loser out game at 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
High Desert District Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 4, Filer 2
SUN VALLEY – Top-seeded Sun Valley Community School picked up the semi-final victory over No. 5 Filer. Cutthroat junior Nils Galloway finished with two goals and Braden Buchanan and Walker Pate each added a goal. Senior Oscar Perez scored both Wildcat goals. No. 1 Sun Valley Community School (15-1-2) will host No. 6 Kimberly in the District Championship Game on Thursday at 4 p.m. (State Birth #1 Seed) No. 5 Filer will travel to No. 2 Buhl on Thursday in a loser out game at 4 p.m.
Kimberly 3, Buhl 2 OT
BUHL -No. 6 Kimberly beat No. 2 Buhl in overtime as the game ended on a free kick near midfield that crossed the goal line in the final minute of the 1st overtime. Kimberly held the halftime lead 2-0 on goals by sophomore Brian Rodriguez and senior Alejandro Paz. In the second half, Buhl recovered with goals from sophomore Francisco Garcia and on a PK by senior Teo Sanchez. Kimberly senior Marlon Rodriguez had the winning goal on the free kick. With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the District Championship against No. 1 Sun Valley Community School on Thursday in Sun Valley at 4 p.m.(State Birth #1 Seed). No. 2 Buhl will host No. 5 Filer in a loser out game on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Gooding 3, Buhl 1
BUHL – The Senators won the road Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match over the host Indians, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14. Gooding senior Alx Roe had 13 kills and 19 digs, sophomore Izzy Stockham finished with 10 kills and 15 digs, senior Reece Fleming six kills with 31 assists and 15 digs and senior Kiera Patterson with four kills, three blocks and 10 digs.
Kimberly 3, Declo 0
DECLO -The Bulldogs won the nonconference match over the Hornets, 25-7, 25-19, 25-18. Kimberly Freshman Mallory Kelsey had eight aces, senior Sydney Kelsey finished with 14 kills and seven digs, Senior Demi Vega with 18 assists and sophomore Kadrian Klinger with 17 assists.
Oakley 3, Lighthouse Christian 1
TWIN FALLS – The Hornets won on the road with the 25-18, 9-25, 25-13, 25-21 win over the Lions. Oakley junior Lacee Power finished with 27 assists, junior Julia Magana with 22 digs and junior Addie Mitton had 12 kills.
Valley 3, Wendell 1
HAZELTON – The Vikings won the Canyon Conference match 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 over the Trojans. Valley as a team had 48 kills, 10 blocks and 10 aces. Senior Justyce Schilz had 21 kills for the Vikings.
Hagerman 3, Camas County 0
HAGERMAN - Hagerman hosted Camas for their last regular season game tonight in the -Sawtooth Conference and Hagerman won, 25-11, 25-6, 25-15.
Hansen 3, Dietrich 1
HANSEN – The Huskies defeated the Blue Devils 26-24, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20 in the Sawtooth match.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Carey 1
SUN VALLEY – The Cutthroats won the home Sawtooth match over the Panthers, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Murtaugh 3, Raft River 0
MURTAUGH –The Red Devils won the home Snake River battle over the Trojans, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16.
Shoshone 3, Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY – Shoshone won at Glenns Ferry in the Snake River match, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20. Shoshone freshman Melina Tellez had 10 kills, senior Suzy Juarez and senior Dani Regalado each had five kills.
Wednesday, Oct. 13 Schedule
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 7 - #3 Wood River will host # 5 Mountain Home in a loser out game at 5 p.m.
Game 8 – #1 Twin Falls will host #2 Canyon Ridge for the District Championship at 4:30 p.m. - Winner 4A to State
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 District Tournament
Game 7 – #2 Twin Falls will host #4 Wood River in a loser out game at 2 p.m.
Game 8 – #1 Jerome will host #3 Canyon Ridge for the District Championship at 4 p.m. - Winner 4A to State
Volleyball
Gooding @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.
Wendell @ Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.
Valley @Richfield 7 p.m.
Oakley @ Hansen 7 p.m.