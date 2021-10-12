Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Volleyball, girls soccer, boys soccer; plus Wednesday's schedule

SUN VALLEY – Top-seeded Sun Valley Community School picked up the semi-final victory over No. 5 Filer. Cutthroat junior Nils Galloway finished with two goals and Braden Buchanan and Walker Pate each added a goal. Senior Oscar Perez scored both Wildcat goals. No. 1 Sun Valley Community School (15-1-2) will host No. 6 Kimberly in the District Championship Game on Thursday at 4 p.m. (State Birth #1 Seed) No. 5 Filer will travel to No. 2 Buhl on Thursday in a loser out game at 4 p.m.

BUHL -No. 6 Kimberly beat No. 2 Buhl in overtime as the game ended on a free kick near midfield that crossed the goal line in the final minute of the 1st overtime. Kimberly held the halftime lead 2-0 on goals by sophomore Brian Rodriguez and senior Alejandro Paz. In the second half, Buhl recovered with goals from sophomore Francisco Garcia and on a PK by senior Teo Sanchez. Kimberly senior Marlon Rodriguez had the winning goal on the free kick. With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the District Championship against No. 1 Sun Valley Community School on Thursday in Sun Valley at 4 p.m.(State Birth #1 Seed). No. 2 Buhl will host No. 5 Filer in a loser out game on Thursday at 4 p.m.