Magic Valley prep sports roundup: Volleyball, girls and boys soccer
alert

Magic Valley prep sports roundup: Volleyball, girls and boys soccer

Lighthouse Christian takes on Castleford

Three Castleford players collide as they all go for a ball hit by Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls. See more photos from the match at Magicvalley.com/gallery.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Soccer

Girls

Canyon Ridge won its match-up against Jerome on Thursday 6-0.

Wood River defeated Burley 2-0. 

Boys

Wood River defeated Burley 4-0.

Sun Valley Community School defeated Declo 6-0. Walker Pate scored three goals for the Cutthroats. Nils Galloway, Campbell Spoor and Colin Hanna each scored one goal, with Hanna's being his first ever on varsity. Sophomore forward Walker Pate and sophomore defender Sebastian Lerner were named the Man of the Match for offense and defense. Sun Valley Community school with face Filer next on Friday at Filer High School at 6:15 p.m.

Volleyball

The Richfield Tigers JV defeated the Clark County Bobcats with scores of 25-11 and 25-15.

The Richfield Tigers Varsity defeated the Clark County Bobcats 3 sets to none with final scores of 24-18, 25-23 and 25-16.

Twin Falls took three out of four sets against Burley. Burley was able to edge out Twin Falls 26-24 in one game, but Twin Falls claimed the other three games with scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20. 

Rockland defeated Raft River in all three sets with final scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-22.

Thursday’s games

Girls Soccer

Minico @ Shelley 4:30 p.m.

Century vs Twin Falls @ Sunway Soccer 4:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Bliss 4:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School @ Filer 4:30 p.m.

Kimberly @ Gooding 4:30 p.m.

Declo @ Wendell 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Shelley @ Minico 4:30 p.m.

Twin Falls @ Century 4:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Bliss 6:15 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School @ Filer 6:15 p.m.

Kimberly @ Gooding 6:15 p.m.

Declo @ Wendell 6:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Wood River @ Jerome 4:30 p.m.

Filer vs Wood River @ Jerome 6 p.m.

Filer @ Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Buhl @ Declo 4:30 p.m.

Buhl vs Malad @ Declo 6 p.m.

Malad @ Declo 7:30 p.m.

Raft River @ Valley 6 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Hansen 7 p.m.

