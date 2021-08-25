Magic Valley prep sports roundup: Volleyball, girls and boys soccer

Soccer

Girls

Canyon Ridge won its match-up against Jerome on Thursday 6-0.

Wood River defeated Burley 2-0.

Boys

Wood River defeated Burley 4-0.

Sun Valley Community School defeated Declo 6-0. Walker Pate scored three goals for the Cutthroats. Nils Galloway, Campbell Spoor and Colin Hanna each scored one goal, with Hanna's being his first ever on varsity. Sophomore forward Walker Pate and sophomore defender Sebastian Lerner were named the Man of the Match for offense and defense. Sun Valley Community school with face Filer next on Friday at Filer High School at 6:15 p.m.

Volleyball

The Richfield Tigers JV defeated the Clark County Bobcats with scores of 25-11 and 25-15.

The Richfield Tigers Varsity defeated the Clark County Bobcats 3 sets to none with final scores of 24-18, 25-23 and 25-16.

Twin Falls took three out of four sets against Burley. Burley was able to edge out Twin Falls 26-24 in one game, but Twin Falls claimed the other three games with scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20.