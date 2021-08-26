Magic Valley prep sports roundup: Volleyball, girls and boys soccer - Wendell, Jerome, Dietrich and more

Soccer

Girls

Things are starting to come together for the ladies as the came out tough against Century Thursday night. Chowder Bailey started the goal scoring assisted by Jaycee Bell, Madelyn McQueen was able to outhustle the defense to net the second goal. Zoey Thompson scored the final goal from way out to wrap up the game. Sydney Jund and her defense earn the shut out. Ladies are back in action Monday evening at home against Wood River.