Magic Valley prep sports roundup: Volleyball, girls and boys soccer - Wendell, Jerome, Dietrich and more

Volleyball
Wednesday
Wendell Hosted Dietrich on Wednesday. Dietrich won 3-2.
Set scores:
Wendell 25 Dietrich 20
Wendell 25 Dietrich 23
Wendell 18 Dietrich 25
Wendell 22 Dietrich 25
Wendell 7 Dietrich 15
Wendell had 28 kills: led by Jenna Wensink with 10 and Madi Myers had 6 For Wendell Jordyn Young had 11 digs and Ainsley Clark had 3 blocks.
Thursday
Wood River won 3-0 over Jerome
Set scores:
25-13
26-24
25-8
“Sidney Wilson and Willa Laski shared the offensive role pitching in eight kills each,” Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland said. “Samantha Chambers ran the offense and set out 32 assists. Charlie Loomis was really strong at the service line with 3 aces and dug up 9 balls defensively. Strong first conference match with a few little kinks to work out and a lot to look forward to.”
Wood River Varsity won 2-1 over Filer
25-16
22-25
15-10
“Stood up against a great team in Filer,” Rutland said. “Battled our way back into it the second half of the first set and didn’t look back.” State leaders as follows:
Caroline Seaward 4 aces, 4 kills
Willa Laski 10 kills
Kadance Jacobson 7 kills
Sophia Vandenberg 11 digs
Samantha Chambers 2 blocks, 1 ace, 29 assists
Gooding hosted Wendell, Gooding wins in 3
25-12; 25-3; 25-11
Izzie Stockham 12 kills 8 digs
Alx Roe 6 kills 9 digs
Reece Fleming 24 assists 8 digs
Hansen hosted Murtaugh
Murtaugh 3, Hansen 2
Dietrich hosted Hagerman. Dietrich won in 5 sets.
25-17
23-25
24-26
25-19
16-14
Jenna Christiansen (sr) had 13 kills, Tobi Hubert (sr) had 9 kills, Saige Hubert (soph) had 23 digs, and Jessika Power (soph) had 36 assists.
Valley 2, Raft River 3
Scores:23-25, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 12-15
Soccer
Girls
Sun Valley Community School 7, Filer 1
The Cutthroats traveled to Filer Thursday for their second league game and their second win of the early season.
Cutthroats goals: Tatum Minor 3, Mia Hansmeyer 2, Maya Lightner, Ruby Cristl; Assists: Crist
Player of the Game: Maya Lightner
The Cutthroats are 2-1 (2-0 league). They host the Wendell Trojans on Saturday.
Wendell 3, Declo 0
Goal scored by Aaliyah Orozco 2, and Martina Arreola, assisted by Romenia Hurtado and Aaliyah Orozco.
Twin Falls 3, Century High School 0
Things are starting to come together for the ladies as the came out tough against Century Thursday night. Chowder Bailey started the goal scoring assisted by Jaycee Bell, Madelyn McQueen was able to outhustle the defense to net the second goal. Zoey Thompson scored the final goal from way out to wrap up the game. Sydney Jund and her defense earn the shut out. Ladies are back in action Monday evening at home against Wood River.
Kimberly 8, Gooding 2
Score was 3-1 at half time.
Goals by: Madison (2) -Senior, Bella Osterman (2)—Senior, Ellie Stastny (2)—Sophomore, Kaycee Hufstetler (1)- sophomore, Lydia Johns (1)- Sophomore
Assists by:
Bella Osterman, Kimmee Bacon, Madison Smith, Lydia Johns, Rachel Sanchez
Boys
Wendell 6, Declo 1
Goals by Omar Iberra, (1) Max Rivera (3) Juan Murillo (1) and Elliott Thoompson (1). Next match is Sun Valley Cutthroats Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sun Valley.
Gooding 7, Kimberly 1
For Gooding:
Breken Clarke 3 goals, Andrew Gonzales 2 goals & 1 assist, Marcos Lopez 1 goal & 3 assists, Edgar Rios 1 goal, Estevan Garcia 1 assist
Friday’s Games
Football
Mountain Home @ Burley 7:00 p.m.
Wood River @ Canyon Ridge 7:00 p.m.
Jerome @ Gooding 7:00 p.m.
Bonneville @ Minico 7:00 p.m.
Vallivue @ Twin Falls 7:00 p.m.
Weiser @ Buhl 7:00 p.m.
North Fremont @ Filer 7:00 p.m.
Kimberly @ Snake River 7:00 p.m.
Declo @ West Jefferson 7:00 p.m
Marsing @ Valley 7:00 p.m.
Wendell @ Nampa Christian 7:00 p.m.
Hansen @ Murtaugh 7:00 p.m.
Mackay @ Shoshone 7:00 p.m.
Camas County @ Rockland 4:00 p.m.
Carey @ Garden Valley 7:00 p.m.
Challis @ Castleford 7:00 p.m.
Rimrock @ Dietrich 7:00 p.m.
Greenleaf Friends @ Hagerman 7:00 p.m.