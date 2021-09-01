Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Volleyball, boys and girls scoccer

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Girls Soccer

Jerome 3, Burley 2

JEROME — Haylle Searle scored both goals for Burley. Burley missed two penalty kicks.

Twin Falls 2, Canyon Ridge 0

TWIN FALLS — Both Bruin goals came in the first half — by Madelyn McQueen and Tiffany Humpherys with an assist by Abigail Williams.

Boys Soccer

Jerome 4, Burley 1

BURLEY — Victor Magana scored Burley’s only goal, the first of the game. Jerome followed with one goal in the first half and three goals in the second half.

Volleyball

Kimberly 3, Minico 2 (14-25, 25-21, 26-28, 25-23, 15-11)

Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 2 (28-26, 12-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-9)

WENDELL — Wendell had 14 aces led by Lilian Mendez and Jenna Wensink with four each. Wendell had 19 kills led by Jordyn Young with five. Wendell had four blocks led by Ana Scott with two.

Tuesday, Aug. 31